The Gorge is my Apple TV+ pick for those who don't want to watch a cheesy rom-com movie this Valentine's weekend

It's Valentine's weekend, so it comes as no surprise that the best streaming services are showing off some of the best romantic movies. Whether it's cheesy rom-coms or tearjerking love stories, the algorithm might be pushing stuff you're not that interested in. But Apple TV+ has a solution with their latest Valentine's release, which is still on theme, but there's way more horror and sci-fi elements to it. Now we're talking.

The Gorge is the latest movie from The Black Phone director Scott Derrickson and while there is a budding romance going on here, there's also a huge, terrifying gorge with monsters in it. So you've got a real mix of genres here, and there's the threat of falling into this horrible pit and dying, so it's my recommendation if you're keen to watch something with a bit more bite. Perhaps even literally, if our characters are unlucky.

To keep up the suspense, we don't quite know what's going on with the titular gorge, only that some monsters emerge while our two main characters, played by Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy get distracted by each other. I mean, yeah, this kind of workplace romance is pretty dangerous.

An alternative Valentine's movie

The Gorge — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

In The Gorge, two highly trained operatives are sent to guard either side of this mysterious site and they don't actually know that much about the job. All that's required of them is preventing what's inside there from coming out, and obviously, that goes south very quickly otherwise it would be a pretty boring movie. In our trailer reaction, we observed that The Gorge looks like the literal job from hell and yeah, I definitely wouldn't want to be there.

It's nice that Apple TV+ is promoting a movie like this, as it's the first thing that pops up when you open the app, even beating the brilliant Severance season 2 for the top spot. The Gorge is a great all-rounder and has plenty of mystery, a theme that unites many of the best Apple TV+ shows and best Apple TV+ movies. So if you're keen to lose yourself in some action this weekend, this is a great place to start.

As well as this, we can't ignore the all-star cast made up of Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Sigourney Weaver. While early Rotten Tomatoes criticsreviews place The Gorge at 63%, meaning it's not quite high enough to go on our "best of" list, it's still an entertaining watch and great for a lazy weekend on the couch eating discounted Valentine's chocolate on February 15 (we all do it, you can admit it). I definitely back The Gorge for trying something new, it's worth a go!

I also have plenty of other recommendations if you'd prefer something even heavier. Earlier this month, I compiled five new horror movies to stream on Netflix, Shudder, Max, and more which includes some new entries, underrated gems, and some horror classics. We've also got our streaming team's seven new movies and TV shows to stream this weekend round-up featuring a mix of genres across the biggest streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video.

