How to watch The Gorge online from anywhere – stream Anya Taylor-Joy sci-fi horror with Apple TV+ free trial

How to watch The Gorge online

Horror maestro Scott Derrickson returns with a small but stacked cast in this sci-fi horror as the mystery of what lies beneath is revealed. Keep reading as we explain how to watch The Gorge online from anywhere in the world, and potentially for FREE.

The movie sees two elite snipers – Drasa (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Levi (Miles Teller) – assigned by their respective countries' governments to keep watch over the titular chasm to ensure nothing makes it in or, more importantly, out. But when things begin to stir down below, the pair are thrust into action as the horrors of the gorge threaten to be unleashed. Lovecraftian monster? Kaiju? A portal to hell? Even Drasa and Levi don’t know the exact nature of their charge.

If it all sounds a bit too bleak, rest assured that the Valentine’s Day release date is no accident with the budding romance between the pair front and centre. Initially posted in opposing watchtowers on either side of the gorge, the snipers are forbidden to make contact with one another. But as the feeling of isolation grows, the pair find ways to communicate, with a relationship blossoming across the chasm. That is until all hell breaks loose – literally.

Teller and Taylor-Joy look to be endearing leads with crackling chemistry, but if it’s real genre star power you're after, Sigourney Weaver should suffice as mysterious Bartholomew, who knows more about the gorge’s inhabitants than she’s letting on. Also look out for rising star Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, who is set to wow audiences once more in Gangs of London’s upcoming third season.

Derrickson’s latest sounds like perfect alt-Valentines viewing, so read on for how to watch The Gorge online and from anywhere.

Can I watch The Gorge for FREE? The Gorge is exclusive to Apple TV, so won't be available on any free streamers. However, new users could make us of an Apple TV Plus 7-day FREE trial, more details on which can be found here.

How to watch The Gorge from anywhere

For those away from home looking to watch The Gorge, you may be unable to watch the movie like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch The Gorge online from anywhere:

How to watch The Gorge around the world

Where to watch The Gorge online in the US, the UK and everywhere else

The Gorge is set to drop on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14, on Apple TV Plus. Offering heaps of exclusive movies, acclaimed original series, documentaries and kids shows – most of them available in glorious 4K and HDR – you can currently get a 7-day Apple TV Plus free trial if you’re new to the service. If you choose to stay subscribed, the Apple TV Plus cost thereafter works out as $9.99 / £8.99 / CA$12.99 / AU$12.99 per month. Traveling abroad? You can stream The Gorge on Apple TV Plus from anywhere with a VPN.

What you need to know about The Gorge

The Gorge trailer

The Gorge — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

When is The Gorge release date? The Gorge will release globally on Apple TV Plus on Valentine's Day, Friday, February 14.

Who is in the cast of The Gorge?

Miles Teller as Levi

Anya Taylor-Joy as Drasa

Sigourney Weaver as Bartholomew

Sope Dirisu as J.D.

William Houston as Erikas

What can we expect from The Gorge? The official synopsis from Apple reads: "Two highly-trained operatives (Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy) are appointed to posts in guard towers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge, protecting the world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within. They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it’s too late."