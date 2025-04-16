Watch The Narrow Road to the Deep North online

Combining World War II epic, an award-winning novel and one of Hollywood's hottest actors, The Narrow Road to the Deep North is looking like prestige television that you won't want to miss. Streaming in select territories on Amazon Prime Video, read on for how to watch The Narrow Road to the Deep North online from anywhere with a VPN.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North is adapted from Richard Flanagan's novel that won the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction in 2014. It movingly explores the memories of Australian doctor Dorrigo Evans as he recollects his younger life as a prisoner of war, together with the loves, losses and betrayals that have dogged him into later life.

Jacob Elordi takes the title role, which adds yet another dimension to a varied career that has already seen him take on Elvis Presely in Priscilla, the posh object of infatuation in Saltburn, and co-starring with Margot Robbie as Heathcliff in an upcoming version of Wuthering Heights. The Oscar-nominated Ciarán Hinds (Belfast) and promising young pair of Australian actors Odessa Young (The Daughter) and Olivia DeJonge (The Society) are also in an impressive cast.

There will be five episodes of The Narrow Road to the Deep North, all landing on Amazon Prime Video in Canada, Australia and New Zealand on Friday, April 18. We’ve got all the information on where to watch The Narrow Road to the Deep North online and stream episodes from anywhere.

Can I watch The Narrow Road to the Deep North for free? The Narrow Road to the Deep North is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in select parts of the world (see below), which means that new users and those returning after 12 months can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to the full catalog and free one-day delivery during that time. UK TV viewers will be able to watch for free thanks to the BBC, but no air dates have been announced at the time of writing.

How to watch The Narrow Road to the Deep North online in Australia, Canada and New Zealand

Can I watch The Narrow Road to the Deep North in the US?

At the time of writing no streaming service or network has been announced to show The Narrow Road to the Deep North in the US. It's expected that it will find its way to Amazon Prime Video like in neighboring Canada, but that is yet to be confirmed.

Can I watch The Narrow Road to the Deep North in the UK?

Although the BBC has confirmed that it will broadcast The Narrow Road to the Deep North on its free-to-air flagship channel BBC One, as yet no premiere date has been announced. That means that it will also be available to stream online for free on the BBC iPlayer platform.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North cast

Jacob Elordi as Dorrigo Evans

Ciarán Hinds as Older Dorrigo Evans

Odessa Young as Amy Mulvaney

Olivia DeJonge as Ella

Heather Mitchell as Older Ella

Thomas Weatherall as Frank Gardiner

Show Kasamatsu as Major Nakamura

Taki Abe as Colonel Kota

Charles An as The Goanna

Akira Fujii as Kenji Mogami

The Narrow Road to the Deep North trailer

Prime Video dropped the official The Narrow Road to the Deep North trailer on March 17:

Official Trailer | The Narrow Road to the Deep North | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On