How to watch The Narrow Road to the Deep North online from anywhere
Richard Flanagan's award-winning novel comes to the small screen – check out this guide to streaming the WWII miniseries
Watch The Narrow Road to the Deep North online
Combining World War II epic, an award-winning novel and one of Hollywood's hottest actors, The Narrow Road to the Deep North is looking like prestige television that you won't want to miss. Streaming in select territories on Amazon Prime Video, read on for how to watch The Narrow Road to the Deep North online from anywhere with a VPN.
- Release date: Friday, April 18
- Stream: Amazon Prime Video (Can, Aus, NZ)
- FREE: BBC iPlayer (UK, date TBC)
The Narrow Road to the Deep North is adapted from Richard Flanagan's novel that won the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction in 2014. It movingly explores the memories of Australian doctor Dorrigo Evans as he recollects his younger life as a prisoner of war, together with the loves, losses and betrayals that have dogged him into later life.
Jacob Elordi takes the title role, which adds yet another dimension to a varied career that has already seen him take on Elvis Presely in Priscilla, the posh object of infatuation in Saltburn, and co-starring with Margot Robbie as Heathcliff in an upcoming version of Wuthering Heights. The Oscar-nominated Ciarán Hinds (Belfast) and promising young pair of Australian actors Odessa Young (The Daughter) and Olivia DeJonge (The Society) are also in an impressive cast.
There will be five episodes of The Narrow Road to the Deep North, all landing on Amazon Prime Video in Canada, Australia and New Zealand on Friday, April 18. We’ve got all the information on where to watch The Narrow Road to the Deep North online and stream episodes from anywhere.
Can I watch The Narrow Road to the Deep North for free?
The Narrow Road to the Deep North is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in select parts of the world (see below), which means that new users and those returning after 12 months can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to the full catalog and free one-day delivery during that time.
UK TV viewers will be able to watch for free thanks to the BBC, but no air dates have been announced at the time of writing.
How to watch The Narrow Road to the Deep North online from outside your country
If you’re traveling abroad and want to watch The Narrow Road to the Deep North but Amazon Prime Video isn't showing it where you are, there’s an easy solution.
Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
How to watch The Narrow Road to the Deep North online in Australia, Canada and New Zealand
Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days
Streaming giant Amazon has the rights to broadcast The Narrow Road to the Deep North in Canada and Australasia on its Prime Video platform. All five episodes go out on Friday, April 18.
Not a subscriber? Amazon Prime costs:
Can: $9.99 a month or $99 a year
Aus: $9.99 a month or $79 a year
NZ: $10.99 a month
As well as The Narrow Road to the Deep North – you get access to Prime Video's full streaming library of TV shows and films, and express delivery on Amazon purchases. Plus, new users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial.
You can stream the show on the Amazon Prime Video website and its apps for Android, iOS, Fire TV, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Roku, Samsung, Sony and LG Smart TVs.
If you find yourself abroad somewhere where Prime Video isn't showing it, don't worry, you can use a VPN to unlock your subscription from anywhere. More details above.
Can I watch The Narrow Road to the Deep North in the US?
At the time of writing no streaming service or network has been announced to show The Narrow Road to the Deep North in the US. It's expected that it will find its way to Amazon Prime Video like in neighboring Canada, but that is yet to be confirmed.
If you’re visiting the US from somewhere that ordinarily would be airing it, simply download a VPN to stream The Narrow Road to the Deep North just as you would back home.
Can I watch The Narrow Road to the Deep North in the UK?
Although the BBC has confirmed that it will broadcast The Narrow Road to the Deep North on its free-to-air flagship channel BBC One, as yet no premiere date has been announced. That means that it will also be available to stream online for free on the BBC iPlayer platform.
The Narrow Road to the Deep North cast
- Jacob Elordi as Dorrigo Evans
- Ciarán Hinds as Older Dorrigo Evans
- Odessa Young as Amy Mulvaney
- Olivia DeJonge as Ella
- Heather Mitchell as Older Ella
- Thomas Weatherall as Frank Gardiner
- Show Kasamatsu as Major Nakamura
- Taki Abe as Colonel Kota
- Charles An as The Goanna
- Akira Fujii as Kenji Mogami
The Narrow Road to the Deep North trailer
Prime Video dropped the official The Narrow Road to the Deep North trailer on March 17:
