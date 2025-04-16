How to watch Wolf Man (2025): stream the Blumhouse horror movie online

The Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell continues his mission to single handedly revive the Universal Monsters franchise with a new modern take on the werewolf horror classic. Keep reading as we explain how to watch Wolf Man (2025) online from anywhere in the world with a VPN and potentially for free.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Friday, April 18 US stream: Peacock Use NordVPN to watch any stream

This new take on the legend follows Blake (Christopher Abbott) as he inherits his remote childhood home following his father’s disappearance. With their marriage on the rocks, he persuades his wife Charlotte (Julia Garner) that a fresh start in the rural Oregon lodge is just what the family, including young daughter Ginger (Matilda Firth), needs.

But, following an animal attack upon their arrival at the property, Blake’s behaviour becomes increasingly erratic, as he transforms into something unrecognisable, both inside and out, leaving Charlotte to protect their daughter from the monsters both outside, and inside, their new home.

While not quite the critical darling Whannell’s first installment in the Universal Monsters canon was, Wolf Man is still an allegory laden hit, with The Sun calling it “a powerful exploration of domestic abuse and generational trauma” while gorehounds will enjoy the practical effects, which Film Stories called “pleasingly gnarly.”

Read on for how to watch Wolf Man online, on TV and from anywhere with a VPN:

How to watch Wolf Man (2025) from abroad

For those away from home looking to watch Wolf Man (2025), you’ll be unable to watch the movie like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN enables you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Wolf Man (2025) from anywhere:

How to watch Wolf Man (2025) online in the US

Wolf Man will stream exclusively on Peacock in the US, with the movie set to land on Friday, April 18.

Peacock prices start at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, moving up to $13.99/$139.99 for the Premium Plus tier which includes ad-free streaming, downloads and live streaming of your local NBC channel.

If you're away from home and don’t want to miss out, you can always use a VPN to tune in as you would at home.

How to watch Wolf Man (2025) around the globe

Wolf Man doesn't have international streaming homes just yet, although the film is available to rent or buy on various VoD platforms including Amazon, Apple TV and more.

US viewers abroad can use a VPN to watch on Peacock as if they were back Stateside.

What you need to know about Wolf Man (2025)

Wolf Man (2025) trailer

Wolf Man | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

What is the Wolf Man (2025) release date? Wolf Man hits streaming in the US on Friday, April 18. Worldwide streaming dates are TBC, although the film is available on VoD globally.

Wolf Man (2025) cast

Christopher Abbott as Blake Lovell / Wolf Man

Julia Garner as Charlotte Lovell

Matilda Firth as Ginger Lovell

Sam Jaeger as Grady Lovell

Benedict Hardie as Derek Kiel

Leigh Whannell as Dan Kiel

What can we expect from Wolf Man (2025)? The official synopsis from Blumhouse teases: "Seeking a fresh start, Blake moves his wife Charlotte and daughter Ginger to his childhood home in rural Oregon. Upon arrival, they encounter a brutal animal attack, forcing the family to barricade themselves inside the house as an unseen creature prowls the perimeter. As the night wears on, Blake's injuries worsen, and his bizarre behavior turns monstrous. To protect her daughter, Charlotte must decide whether to confront the danger outside or the growing horror within."