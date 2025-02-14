7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (February 14)

Happy Valentine's weekend, everyone! If you're looking for something to watch while you enjoy a cosy night in with your significant other (or alone – hey, you can treat yourself this weekend even if you're single!), we've rounded up the best new movies and shows you'll want to catch over the next few days. That's if you're not planning a trip to your local theater to watch Captain America: Brave New World, the first of three Marvel movies launching this year, anyway.

So, whether you're ready to bid farewell to Cobra Kai, fancy streaming a romance-laced horror-thriller, or are looking for something else entirely, we've got you covered. – Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 (Netflix)

Netflix's huge Karate Kid spin-off draws to a close this weekend. It's not often we see such a long-winded conclusion like this, and fans of one of the best Netflix shows have been on the edge of their seats waiting to see how it all ends with season 6's third and final installment.

It's been a long road for the two warring dojos, who are in a very different place from where we first met them in 2018. But, nearly 40 years after the original 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, Cobra Kai season 6 part 3 is the ultimate showdown, and we'll see Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai forced to face their past while preparing for an uncertain future ahead. It's sure to be quite the finale. – Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

The White Lotus season 3 (Max)

The White Lotus is opening its hotel doors once again as a fresh cast of wealthy socialites head to Thailand to experience the delight and (unbeknownst to them) death of the infamous luxury resort in The White Lotus season 3.

One of the best Max shows' third entry is another dark satire on wealth, class, and exploitation as it follows the antics of various guests and staff over a seven-day period. I’ve waited two years for the one series I won’t skip the opening credits for, so it’s safe to say I’ll be making a reservation to find out who will be in the body bag this time around when it's streaming on Max. – Grace Morris, entertainment writer

The Gorge (Apple TV Plus)

It's Valentine's Day, but that doesn't mean you have to put on a rom-com. Instead, why not try Apple TV Plus' latest movie The Gorge? In our initial trailer reaction, we described it as Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy with literal jobs from hell, with the duo playing opposing snipers who not only guard the titular gorge, but fall in love from across the cavern.

I'm hoping we'll add this to our best Apple TV Plus movies round-up, because it certainly looks promising. With two huge names leading the cast and Alien icon Sigourney Weaver supporting, it's definitely got some star power behind it. So, if you are looking for an alternative to the usual romance this weekend, The Gorge does look like it's worth your time. – LB

Yellowjackets season 3 (Paramount Plus)

Yellowjackets fans have been eating their hearts out during the near two-year wait since the second season ended. That pause is finally over, though, as the first two episodes of Yellowjackets season 3 are out now.

If you were among those who were underwhelmed by Yellowjackets season 2 (the first season's 73% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes dropped almost 30% in its sophomore outing), I have good and bad news for you. Indeed, critics are pretty divided on season 3, with some labeling it a return to form and others saying it's not all that.

Regardless, one of the best Paramount Plus shows takes us back to the stranded high-school soccer players as summer and new tensions arrive. In the present day, long-buried secrets are expected surface, giving us plenty of new dark truths to chew on. – Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (Netflix)

Netflix's adaptation of The Witcher hasn't endeared itself to fans of Andrzej Sapkowski's high fantasy book series. Whether it's the main show or one of its spin-offs, franchise devotees have become increasingly exasperated with the unnecessary changes to the source material and/or lackluster original content that the streaming titan has made.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep aims to get Netflix's Witcher-Verse back on track. It follows Geralt (voiced by the videogame series' voice actor Doug Cockle, rather than Henry Cavill or Liam Hemsworth) try to prevent all-out war between the Continent's land-dwellers and their sea-based counterparts. With the first animated Witched film – Nightmare of the Wolf – earning praise from fans and critics alike upon its 2021 release, Sirens of the Deep has a lot to live up to. Unfortunately, it won't be taking a spot on our best Netflix movies list due to its poor to mixed Rotten Tomatoes scores. – TP

My Fault: London (Prime Video)

After watching Prime Video’s Spanish romance My Fault (Culpa Mía) and its recent sequel Your Fault (Culpa Tuya), I’m excited to see this new British adaptation of the same story.

In My Fault: London, teenage girl Noah (Asha Banks) relocates to London from Florida to live with her mom and new stepdad William. There, she meets her stepbrother Nick (Matthew Broome) and there’s instant attraction between them despite their dislike towards each other. But ,as Noah navigates this complicated relationship, she’s unaware that her estranged father has tracked her down after being released from prison.

It probably won’t make it onto our best Prime Video movies list for its typical cheesy ‘bad boy’ romance and over-the-top cliches, but it certainly will be an entertaining watch and it’s a welcome addition to the streamer’s stellar young adult selection (which I will admit, is my guilty pleasure). – GM

The 2025 BAFTAs (BBC One)

Get your predictions in now, because it's soon time to find out who'll triumph at Britain's most coveted awards ceremony. The BAFTA Film Awards is one of the biggest nights of the year, and gives us all a chance to celebrate and recognize the incredible titles that have been released over the last 12 months.

The ceremony will be hosted by David Tennant, who'll guide us through the evening's awards. BAFTA award nominee frontrunners include Conclave, Emilia Pérez and The Brutalist, which will no doubt cause a stir – only one of these made it onto our picks for the best movies of 2024 (although The Brutalist was only released in theaters in the UK this year).

Many have been critical of Emilia Pérez’s record-breaking Oscar nominee success and The Brutalist has come under fire for using generative AI, so make sure to get the popcorn ready! The event begins on BBC iPlayer from 7pm UK time on Sunday (February 16), while those in the US and Australia can catch it on BritBox. – AS

