Apple Original Films will take you behind-the-scenes of a racing cockpit in this new thrilling F1 movie trailer

And they're off

Brad Pitt looks over his right shoulder with &#039;F1&#039; written behind him
The new Apple TV+ Original movie F1 will premiere in US theaters on June 27. (Image credit: Apple TV+)
  • Apple Original Films has released the trailer for its new movie F1
  • The trailer sees Brad Pitt and Damson Idris as competing race car drivers
  • Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film will be released in theaters in June

Prime those engines and get Fleetwood Mac on the radio, because Apple Original Films' next blockbuster movie F1 finally has a trailer.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, who's no stranger to a big action film with previous titles like Top Gun: Maverick and Tron: Legacy under his belt, F1 is one of the biggest new movies that's coming to theaters in the next three months.

There's a lot of excitement around it, too, not least because of the star power attached to it with Hollywood A-listers Brad Pitt (Fight Club; Money Ball) and Javier Bardem (Skyfall; No Country for Old Men) set to perform alongside Damson Idris (Black Mirror; The Twilight Zone) and Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin; Captain America: Civil War).

In the trailer, we meet Pitt as a washed up racer called Sonny Hayes who's convinced by his old teammate Ruben Cervantes, played by Bardem, to give Formula 1 one last shot. Sonny is teamed up with fellow driver Joshua Pearce, who's cast as Idris, but the pair have a long journey ahead of them as competition ignites.

F1 — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube F1 — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube
Watch On

Between the two racer's taunts, the trailer also gives us a glimpse of Condon's character Kate, who plays Sonny's love interest, as she tries to mediate the tension between them (without much success from the looks of things).

What do we know so far about F1?

There's a lot of buzz around this new F1 movie, and I'm not surprised why given that fans of the sport have been seeing glimpses of its production underway at real-life tournaments. The first trackside filming is reported to have taken place during the 2023 British Grand Prix, so it'll be exciting to finally see those iconic F1 racetracks and drivers on the big screen.

With world champion Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films banner having a hand in its production, I don't doubt this is going to be a big spectacle. Indeed, F1 is one of my most anticipated new movies of 2025 and that mainly comes down to the fact that it's such an ambitious film with a lot riding on it.

You can expect me to be sat front and center when F1 is released in theaters, including IMAX, on June 25 – it'll arrive in cinemas on June 27 for those in the US, before eventually streaming on Apple TV+, where I suspect it'll carve out a spot among our best Apple TV+ movies ranking soon enough.

Amelia Schwanke
Amelia Schwanke
Senior Editor UK, Home Entertainment

Amelia became the Senior Editor for Home Entertainment at TechRadar in the UK in April 2023. With a background of more than eight years in tech and finance publishing, she's now leading our coverage to bring you a fresh perspective on everything to do with TV and audio. When she's not tinkering with the latest gadgets and gizmos in the ever-evolving world of home entertainment, you’ll find her watching movies, taking pictures and travelling.

