Prime Video’s hit new historical drama will continue its reign for another season as House of David gets renewed

House of David has been renewed for a second season on Prime Video.

The historical drama brought in 22 million viewers in its first 17 days.

Season 2 will follow David's rise to the throne after his battle with Goliath.

Prime Video has renewed the historical drama House of David for a second season ahead of its series finale on April 3.

House of David, which launched with three episodes on February 27, attracted 22 million viewers in its first 17 days of streaming and claimed the second spot in Prime Video's top 10 shows list, falling behind Reacher season 3.

With a growing library of historical dramas, Prime Video is becoming one of the best streaming services for religious TV shows. Its sprawling library has the likes of The Chosen, a hugely successful series that dramatizes the life of Jesus Christ. With a 60% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics, House of David doesn't make it onto our best Prime Video shows list. However, it's clearly been a huge hit among audience given its staggering results.

Show creators Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn said of the renewal: “We are humbled by the extraordinary reaction this show has earned from the faith audience worldwide. Thanks to them and our partners at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, Wonder Project will bring more of the Bible and this epic saga to a global audience. Congratulations to our incredible cast and crew.”

What is House of David season 2 about?

House of David - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The biblical epic tells the story of David (Michael Iskander), a teenage outcast who is anointed the new king of Israel as the once-mighty King Saul (Ali Suliman) falls victim to his own pride and begins to lose power.

House of David season 2 follows David's rise to the throne in the aftermath of his battle with Goliath (Martyn Ford). As he navigates palace politics, his family's jealousy and a growing romance, David learns what it means to become a great leader.

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios shared: “Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn’s compelling creative vision has solidified our belief in the series and we are excited to deliver more of the story to our customers. We look forward to a continued journey with Wonder Project as we further expand our slate to encompass faith-based series.”

