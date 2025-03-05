House of David is Prime Video's #2 most-watched show – here are 3 more historical dramas to watch next

Prime Video's new historical drama House of David has become the streamer's second most-watched show in the US at the time of writing, with Reacher season 3 still claiming the top spot.

The new Prime Video show chronicles the rise of biblical figure David (Michael Iskander), who becomes the most prominent king of Israel. House of David follows the once-mighty King Saul (Ali Suliman) as he loses his power, until the prophet Samuel (Stephen Lang) anoints a teenage outcast as the new king with God's direction. What comes next is a battle for the throne and a struggle for power in this biblical epic.

House of David currently has a 60% Rotten Tomatoes score from the critics, so it doesn't make the cut as one of the best Prime Video shows. However, it seems subscribers are enjoying it a lot more given its impressive 88% audience score. Whether you love it or hate it, there's plenty more historical dramas available to watch on one of the best streaming services, and I've chosen three with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Chosen

The Chosen | Official Trailer HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 100% (season 1)

100% (season 1) Age rating: TV-PG

TV-PG Length: ~58 minute episodes

~58 minute episodes Creator: Dallas Jenkins

Dallas Jenkins Where to watch: Prime Video (globally)

The Chosen is the first multi-season series about the life and ministry of Jesus of Nazareth. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Israel, The Chosen offers an authentic look at Jesus' (played by Jonathan Roumie) life and teachings from the perspective of those who interacted with him. This historical drama brings to life Jesus' extraordinary story through stellar casting and stunning cinematography.

Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey – Official Trailer (Universal Pictures) HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 88%

88% Age rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Length: ~58 minute episodes

~58 minute episodes Creator: Julian Fellowes

Julian Fellowes Where to watch: Prime Video (US); Prime Video (UK); Binge (Aus)

Downton Abbey follows the lives of the British aristocratic Crawley family and their domestic servants in the post-Edwardian era. Across the six seasons, the show explores huge historical events and the impact it has on the family's lives and the British social hierarchy as they reside in their country estate. Downton Abbey is a visual feast for the eyes with a brilliantly British cast to complete this lavish sprawling saga.

War and Peace

War & Peace: Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 88%

88% Age rating: TV-14

TV-14 Length: ~58 minute episodes

~58 minute episodes Creator: Andrew Davies

Andrew Davies Where to watch: Prime Video (US); Sky (UK); Stan (Aus)

In this critically acclaimed adaptation of the 1869 novel War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy, Pierre Bezukhov (Paul Dano) and his friend Andrei Bolkonsky (James Norton) fall in love with Natasha Rostova (Lily James) during Russia's wars with Napoleon. War and Peace is both a heartwarming and heart-wrenching tale of life, love and loss topped off with an instantly recognizable star-studded cast.

You might also like