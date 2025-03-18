The Wheel of Time season 3 is Prime Video's #2 show – here are 3 more fantasy series with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes

It's prime time for The Wheel of Time

Elayne, Egwene, and Nynaeve dressed regally and on horseback in The Wheel of Time season 3
The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 4 will premiere n March 20. (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

While Reacher season 3 continues to dominate Prime Video as the most-watched show in the US this week, coming in at a close second is The Wheel of Time season 3.

Based on the book series of the same name by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, the third season of the popular fantasy show has been a big hit with audiences, especially TechRadar's Tom Power who wrote in his The Wheel of Time season 3 review: "The Wheel of Time season 3 is a spellbinding return to form for Prime Video's other big-budget high fantasy show."

Indeed, in an exclusive chat with the season 3 cast, they confirmed why season 3 is "bigger, bolder, and bleaker" than what's come before. So, if you can't get enough of one of the best Prime Video shows, here are three more fantasy series with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics to enjoy next.

Grimm

Grimm - Season 1 Trailer - YouTube Grimm - Season 1 Trailer - YouTube
Watch On
  • RT score: 89%
  • Age rating: TV-14
  • Length: ~47 minute episodes
  • Creators: Stephen Carpenter, Jim Kouf and David Greenwalt
  • Where to watch: Prime Video (US); Sky (UK); Foxtel Now (AU)

Inspired by the classic Grimm's Fairy Tales by the Brothers Grimm, Grimm is a fantasy police procedural which follows homicide detective Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli) who discovers he's descended from 'Grimms,' an elite line of criminal profilers. Nick is tasked with keeping the balance between humanity and the mythological creatures known as 'Wesen'. Grimm is a fun twist on the cop drama genre about a world where fantastical creatures exist.

Good Omens

Good Omens | Official Trailer | Amazon Original - YouTube Good Omens | Official Trailer | Amazon Original - YouTube
Watch On
  • RT score: 86%
  • Age rating: TV-MA
  • Length: ~52 minute episodes
  • Creator: Neil Gaiman
  • Where to watch: Prime Video (globally)

Good Omens brings to life Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's 1990 novel about an unruly demon called Crowley (David Tennant) and a fussy angel named Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) who must form an unlikely alliance to find the Antichrist and stop the end of the world.

TechRadar's Tom Power hailed Good Omens as "an addictive, bonkers, and heart-warming tale about good and evil, friendship, demons, angels, and a future-gazing witch" As well as an all-star cast, the series stays faithful to its source material but still brings in fresh characters and twists to the story.

Merlin

  • RT score: 85%
  • Age rating: TV-14
  • Length: ~44 minute episodes
  • Creators: Julian Jones, Jake Michie, Johnny Capps and Julian Murphy
  • Where to watch: Prime Video (US); Disney+ (UK); ABC iview (AUS)

Merlin is a British fantasy series based on the Arthurian legends about the friendship between Merlin and King Arthur. Colin Morgan plays Merlin, a powerful warlock who keeps his magical powers hidden as it is banned in Camelot. He becomes friends with King Arthur (Bradley James) and they embark on many adventures during their quest to save Albion. I have fond memories of watching Merlin as a child with its marvelous magic and swashbuckling sword fights, which make it an entertaining spectacle for all the family.

