I'm rewatching We Are Newcastle United on Prime Video after my club's exhilarating Carabao Cup win

We Are Newcastle United is streaming on Prime Video in the US, UK and Australia.

Hindsight is a beautiful thing, and if Prime Video had known we'd actually win something big, perhaps a documentary would have been made later in the club's history. Nevertheless, I can't help but rewatchWe Are Newcastle United again to look back on all the highs and lows of the 2022-2023 season.

It feels like we've come such a long way since then. I'm biased, given that my family is Newcastle through and through, but this documentary is emotional enough to warrant a spot on our best Prime Video shows list (in my humble opinion, of course).

Here's why I'm glad I chose to revisit We Are Newcastle United when I was in much higher spirits.

We're going to Wembley (again)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Everything felt more sombre when I first watched We Are Newcastle United. Having already seen the outcome of the 2023 Carabao Cup final, it was painful having to watch it all over again (not helped by the fact my partner is a Manchester United supporter!). Losing at the final hurdle to Man United, teamed with the fact we'd had to use our third choice goalkeeper due to many problems, made for a painful experience, to say the least.

There's something nice about rewatching it now to see how far we've come, reflecting on all the failures to see victory at long last. I know I'm merely parroting what's been said in the press countless times, but it's been 56 years since Newcastle United won big. That's a long time to be sitting on the sidelines being happy for everyone else, and I'm delighted we got to have our long-awaited moment.

Much of the documentary showcases the elation fans felt following the team to Wembley, only to have the trophy snatched away at the last minute. It's a risk you take following a team all the way to the final, and it doesn't always pay off.

Prime Video is home to many sports documentaries, including the All or Nothing series following the likes of football teams Arsenal and Spurs, and the National Hockey League (NHL) team the Toronto Maple Leafs. I've enjoyed following many of these, though I chose to give Netflix's Sunderland til I Die a miss, for obvious reasons!

And if we're talking underdogs, the Disney+ show Welcome to Wrexham takes the cake, telling an incredible story and achieving widespread attention thanks to new Hollywood star owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. I've never been to Wrexham, but now I find myself rooting for them whenever they play.

These documentaries really showcase a sense of community, and how important clubs are to the cities and towns that they represent. They have a lot of heart, capturing a moment in time and all the highs and lows of supporting The Beautiful Game, as it's affectionately called. Sports is brilliant and frustrating in equal measure, and we wouldn't have it any other way, would we?