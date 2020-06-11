How to download ExpressVPN and install its Windows app

ExpressVPN provides one of the world's very best Virtual Private Network (VPN) downloads: more than 3,000 servers in 160 locations across 94 countries, fast and reliable connections, apps for all major platforms and devices, a built-in speed test feature, and lots more.

And one of its other bonuses is the sheer usability factor. Frankly, you can download ExpressVPN in a jiffy and start using it without difficulty.

This guide will show you how to download, install, and set up ExpressVPN on your Windows device. There's a step-by-step guide to follow below.

1. Go to the ExpressVPN website

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

Open your browser, navigate to the ExpressVPN website and click the My Account link in the top right corner of the website.

2. Sign in

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

This is where you sign in with your ExpressVPN credentials. If you still haven’t signed up, click Get ExpressVPN link below the sign-in form and follow the instructions. Enter your sign-in credentials and press the red Sign In button.

3. Download the app

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

On the following page, select Windows and then hit the Download button.

4. Choose where to download ExpressVPN app

The ExpressVPN download will begin when you press Save.

5. Open the installation file

When the download is finished, click expressvpn_windows.exe in the lower left part of your browser window to begin the installation.

6. Install ExpressVPN app

The installation process will begin after you click the Install button. A prompt will ask you to allow the program to make changes to your computer. Click Yes.

7. Enter activation code

When the installation process is completed, the ExpressVPN app will open. You will see a window with a red Sign In button. Click this button.

Now you will need to enter your activation code, which can be found in the My Account section on the website or in the confirmation e-mail you received after signing up. Enter the activation code and click Sign In.

8. Choose whether to automatically launch and/or send usage reports

The app will ask you if you want it to automatically launch when your computer starts and if you want to send usage reports in order to help improve ExpressVPN service. You can either click OK or No Thanks to both.

9. Connect to an ExpressVPN server

(Image credit: Future)

Click the big round on/off button to connect to a server or choose a location yourself by clicking the smaller Choose Location button. Double-click the desired country or specific server and that’s it! Now you’re connected and you can safely continue your online activities with ExpressVPN.

