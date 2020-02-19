Motorola Razr review

The Motorola Razr is an inspired effort to liberate the world from the boredom of the dominant glass rectangle phone design. While it does offer a foldable form factor that minimizes its footprint and allows it to fit in smaller pockets, and pulls off some awesome selfies, the phone cuts corners to achieve its diminutive size, with less power, onboard storage, and battery capacity. All told, this would be a serious challenger for the budget flagship crowd; however it costs half as much again as much as leading flagships, putting it beyond all but the most deep-pocketed early adopters.

The Motorola Razr is a great design concept, but its execution leaves several things to be desired. The ambition and potential are there - and perhaps it will be realized in a successor device - but for now, it’s tough to recommend the Razr at its current high price.

You can say this for the phone: both its perks and its drawbacks are extreme. On the plus side, it’s the first clamshell foldable to market, with an unprecedented format that halves the smartphone’s footprint and cashes in on nostalgia with a design that evokes the legendary original Razr V3 , while unfolding to reveal a display the size of a modern smartphone’s.

But the drawbacks are equally apparent, with underwhelming specs and cameras, an older operating system (Android 9) out of the box, and questionable design choices that make the phone somewhat cumbersome to use.

Ergo, this Razr feels like a serious leap forward in phone design, but it treads water in terms of user experience – which would be fine if the phone was priced for the latter, but with a price tag that’s half as much again as that of a flagship phone ($1,500!), its cost is pegged to its novelty, and given the arrival of the slightly cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Flip , that’s something it no longer has a monopoly on.

We’re looking forward to seeing a refined interface, display, and specs that match this phone’s design promises, hopefully in a Razr 2; as it is, it’s tough to recommend this Razr to folks who aren’t completely smitten by the physical flip phone flow.

Something to important note in case you plan on popping your old nanoSIM card into this phone: the new Razr doesn’t have a SIM slot, instead relying on an eSIM which is eternally locked to Verizon. This also means that we weren’t able to use it as a primary phone during our short testing period, getting the usual influx of emails and texts from our contacts.

Price analysis

The Motorola Razr costs $1,499 (around £1,350, AU$2699) and in the US it’ll be available exclusively through Verizon, which offers a $62.49/month payment plan for 24 months. It’ll cost you a lot more if you’re in the UK, where it’s exclusively through EE, and only on contract starting at £94/month with an upfront fee of £100 – all told, that’s £2,356 over 24 months, and that's only the cheapest option.

The Razr will retail for AU$2699 in Australia and go on sale February 24 from JB HiFi, as well as Telstra, according to News.com.AU .

The Razr is now available to buy in the US and preorder in the UK, with an unannounced shipping date for the latter. It comes in an introductory ‘noir black’ color and, soon, a ‘blush gold’ hue.

While that price at least makes it more affordable than the Samsung Galaxy Fold ($1,980 / £1,800 / AU$2,999) with its more expansive display, the Razr is no longer even the cheapest clamshell. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has debuted at $1,380 / £1,300 (around AU$2,050), and packs a bit more than the Razr in nearly all categories.

Well aware of the Galaxy Fold’s display issues, Motorola has reaffirmed its confidence in the Razr’s screen in publicly-released statements. Further, it’s pledged that a ‘world-class service package’ will be available to every Razr buyer.

In the US that includes 24/7 chat support or 14-hour-per-day direct access to customer service, and should the device or display fail, Motorola guarantees 24-hour turnaround to exchange it. Should defects occur during normal use, Motorola will repair or replace the device free of charge. For anything outside the warranty – which lasts one year in the US – the device's display can be swapped out for $299.

Non-US service plans will be announced later.

Design

The Motorola Razr’s design is a mostly great execution of an idea that’s so ludicrous it’s either laughable or genius: bring back flip phones for the smartphone era. Of course, this was shrewdly pitched as an homage to the Motorola Razr v3, one of the most instantly-recognizable phone designs ever.

The result is a foldable that bears a strong resemblance to its famous predecessor, retaining its iconic flip-open-and-closed mechanics while allowing for an interior display as big as that on most flagship phones. When closed, it’s a thick sandwich, but with a footprint half the size of most handsets.

Design-wise, it’s a success… mostly. The hinge works wonderfully, which is welcome to hear after the only other foldable released to most world markets, the Samsung Galaxy Fold, ran into issues with its display and concerns over its durability.

When we first saw the Razr back in November 2019, the screen left a gap over the hinge when it unfolded, but it’s seemingly been refined to make the screen sink inward. There’s still a concern over whether dirt or particles will fall into the phone and muck up the gears. We haven’t noticed this in our short review period, but we’ll stay vigilant.

But the big concern here is the display: in the week or so that we’ve had the device it’s started to make audible creaking noises while bending inward. There aren’t any creases yet (more on that below), but the sound is disquieting.

Another annoyance is actually flipping the phone open from its closed position – it is a bit tough to do. The handset is denser than expected, and its width combined with a resistant hinge (to keep it shut) make it difficult to open one-handed… which sort of defeats the whole point of a flip phone. Given the hard-to-grip sides, which narrow to a sharp edge, you have to stab a finger in between both sides and pry it open.

Furthermore the volume rocker and lock buttons have been slimmed down to fit this narrowed edge. They’re subsequently hard to tell apart and tough to press, both when the phone’s open and folded closed. This is especially annoying when it’s closed up, as the buttons are to prime controls for media and selfie photos.

As a recreation of the old Razr v3, the new Razr deserves praise, with the same scalloped top edge tucking seamlessly into the fat chin. That chin is where you’ll find the USB-C port, poking out the bottom and flanked by speakers, which Motorola says uses the chin as an audio resonance chamber (we couldn’t tell whether or not it made a difference).

The thick chin does have its drawbacks, as you’ll have to dig to the bottom edge of the display to access navigation (either the standard 3-button nav or the Moto bar, a gesture control bar). On the chin’s front is an ovoid fingerprint sensor which doesn’t read fingers in any orientation but upright, and even then it’s a bit finicky.

Sadly, all this tight design has required the trimming of perks like a 3.5mm headphone jack or, more importantly, a microSD slot – you’ll have to make do with eSIM and the one-size-fits-all 128GB of onboard storage.

On a last note, we initially predicted the Razr’s smaller footprint would encourage consumers to buy it. We found it small enough when folded up to fit nicely among keys, wallet, AirPods/Galaxy Buds cases, and the like.

But as iFixit ’s breakdown on the Razr’s pocketability illustrates, it’s too thick for some pockets (especially in legwear traditionally marketed to women) to be that much more comfortable than a standard flat smartphone. It’s less of an advantage than we thought.

Display

The Motorola Razr’s P-OLED display is another crux point for the phone, with Motorola compromising on some features in order to pull off the folding design.

The Razr does, indeed, fold – and thanks to some design wizardry, its display doesn’t crease in the middle. Instead, the screen is cleverly positioned to tuck into the hinge gap, bowing in a semi-circle instead of a sharp angle. Again, we haven’t had the phone for too long, but we don’t expect a crease to form based on our experience so far.

Nor would we be worried about the display wearing down… if it weren’t for the creaking sounds that are emitted when we open the phone. It’s audible and, while we can’t see any evidence of accelerated wear and tear, just a little concerning – no other phone screen creaks.

Even when unfolded completely, the screen isn’t quite a flat surface. Like the Galaxy Fold, the Razr has a plastic display, which means it’s pretty thin. You can feel the hinge and other ridges as you run your finger up and down the screen.

You probably won’t slide your finger across the display as often as you’d think, since you’ll typically be typing or scrolling on the bottom half of the screen. But when the display feels notably not totally flat, it’s a bit disappointing – that may sound like we’re nitpicking, but we’d argue that it’s a reasonable complaint at this price point.

Which brings us to the value discussion: for a 25% discount, you get half the screen real estate of the Galaxy Fold. The two devices serve different purposes, but it’s worth reiterating what you’re getting: if your only metric for value is display size, you’re getting a main screen no bigger than a typical flagship phone’s display and a smaller mini screen.

Of course, a smaller footprint means it’s easier to pull out the handset – which makes the Razr’s front-facing 2.7-inch OLED mini screen (800 x 600 resolution) arguably more useful than the 4.6-inch front screen on the Fold. It’s good for checking the time and basic notifications, though the interface for replying isn’t great. Bottom line: it’s a lot easier to pull out and check the mini-screen than it is to pull out and check on a regular phone.

Returning to the main display, the HD+ (2142 x 876) resolution is fine, showing clear video and visuals, although not the crispness we’re used to from sharper displays on phones in this price tier. It could be due to the type of plastic used here, but we can’t be absolutely sure.

In our side-by-side comparisons with the Google Pixel 4 (which has a comparable-resolution 2,280 x 1,080 display) and even the iPhone 11 Pro Max (2,688 x 1,242), the Razr’s screen displays similar hue palettes in video tests, though only after switching from the default ‘Boosted’ to ‘Natural’ colors. But note the Razr’s narrower width, which led some video platforms like YouTube to cap resolution at 720p. That might explain why video is blurrier on the Razr compared to watching video on other flagships.

This blurriness doesn’t quite extend to games – Call of Duty: Mobile, for example, had roughly the same graphical fidelity as when played on an iPhone 11 Pro Max. But play a few rounds and you’ll notice that while the top half of the main display is flat, the bottom half is slightly raised, and pressing into the screen to perform in-game actions feels a bit like pressing a controller button. It’s not an indicator of quality, just something you’ll notice while playing or using the phone in landscape.