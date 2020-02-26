Xbox One's cluttered home screen has now been simplified

Microsoft's latest Xbox One update introduces a new (much simpler) home interface and a streamlined UI.

The Xbox One's home screen has (arguably) always been quite cluttered. However, this new update aims to streamline the home interface and UI by removing the tabs from the top of the screen, introducing dedicated rows for Xbox Game Pass, Mixer, Xbox Community, and Microsoft Store, and giving players the option to add or remove rows.

In addition, players can now group games and apps for easier navigation. Labels for trials and demos have also been implemented alongside a new "streamlined settings experience".

But that's not all...

(Image credit: rustam_shaimov / Shutterstock.com)

Alongside these home interface and UI adjustments, the updates also rolls out some quality-of-life changes.

For Xbox Game Pass subscribers, you'll now have more control over bundle downloads. Instead of having to download all the games in a bundle, you can specify which games within that bundle you wish to download. So, if you're downloading the Shenmue I & II bundle, you can choose to download just Shenmue I first rather than both games – or choose to download Shenmue II first and then Shenmue I. Go wild!

In addition, improvements have been made to Mixer viewing, GIFs and images can be used in conversations, and you can now choose where notifications appear on your screen. If that's not enough, there are new storage management suggestions which see a new “Move” option being added for users with external storage. This will give you the option to either transfer or remove items from your Xbox One to free up the needed space, rather than simply the option to remove items.

The Xbox One's February update should be live, and free to download, now.