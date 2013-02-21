Barracuda joins cloud storage and sharing market

Barracuda Networks has launched a cloud based file storage and sharing platform, Copy, to join the competition with services such as Dropbox and YouSendIt.

It is emphasising the security features of Copy, claiming it provides a more secure environment than some cloud services.

Data is verified before being accepted into the user's storage, and file level ownership is verified before transferring to other devices. It is also possible to share files privately using the in-built identity verification.

Barracuda says the service allows users to upload and share files of any size, including 1080p videos and raw photographs.

Copy accounts provide 5GB of free storage, and the cheapest paid plan provides for up to 250GB. It works across Windows, Mac OSX, and Linux computers and offers mobile device support for Apple iOS (iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad) and Android, with Windows Mobile coming soon.

"At Barracuda Networks, we continue to see incredible growth in our storage and backup products, which is our fastest growing business line, and Copy is provided on the same secure global Barracuda Cloud," says Guy Suter, General Manager at Barracuda Networks.