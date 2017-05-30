The MSI GT75VR Titan looks like the ultimate desktop replacement

The GT83VR Titan is MSI's mechanical keyboard-equipped beast of a gaming laptop, and it's now been joined by another large-screen monster in the shape of the GT75VR Titan.

The centerpiece of the MSI GT75VR Titan is a newly developed SteelSeries rapid RGB mechanical keyboard, which is a low-profile traditional keyboard rather than the desktop keys found in the GT83VR. Despite not being a desktop keyboard, it still offers a satisfying amount of key travel and click.

Read more: MSI WS63 Workstation Laptop

The keyboard also features per-key RGB illumination, which users can customize, and a diamond-shaped palm rest made of a soft 'pleather' material.

In terms of hardware specs, the MSI GT75VR sports an Intel Core i7-7820HK CPU that can be overclocked all the way to 4GHz. MSI claims this is only possible thanks to its proprietary Cooler Boost 5 Titan technology, which combines two Whirlwind Blade fans with 12 heat pipes and four ventilation points.

There are three GPU options, including an Nvidia GTX 1080, Nvidia GTX 1070 SLI and Nvidia GTX 1070. Likewise, users can choose between three 17.3-inch screen options including a Full HD TN display with an 120Hz refresh rate, Full HD IPS or an UHD (3,840 x 2,160) panel with 100% Adobe RBG coverage.

The MSI GT75VR Titan is designed to be a full-on desktop replacement with space for up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, one 2.5-inch HDD and two NVMe M.2 SSDs.

The GT75VR laptops also sports other traditional MSI features, including True Color Technology 2.0 and Nahimic VR.