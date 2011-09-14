Samsung adds Blinkbox to Smart TV platform

Not content with offering LOVEFiLM, Acetrax, Muzu.TV, Box Office 365 and BBC iPlayer on its Smart TV portal, Samsung has today added the video-on-demand service Blinkbox.

The VOD platform is accessible from Samsung Apps, so will be available to owners of the brand's Smart TVs, Blu-ray players and home cinema systems.

Blinkbox bills itself as 'the UK's leading digital movie service' and streams films, TV shows and trailers on a free and paid-for basis. You can also choose to 'buy' content for unlimited viewing.

Films range from new blockbuster movies (often available the same day as their DVD release) to documentaries and foreign language flicks. Warner Bros, Universal Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox, the BFI and Aardman are among the content partners.

TV shows available to stream for free include British programmes like Spooks and Dr Who and US fare such as Saturday Night Live and The West Wing.

Full stream ahead

Blinkbox will at first be a Samsung Smart TV exclusive (although it is available to Sony PS3 owners), and Michael Comish, the CEO and co-founder of Blinkbox, believes Samsung's online portal is an ideal match for his company.

"Our partnership with Samsung will allow us to be available to more people than ever before as well as giving our existing users a richer, more accessible viewing experience."

He adds: "Samsung Smart TVs have an intuitive interface and make watching TV online easy, fun and even more entertaining."