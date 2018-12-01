TechRadar's downloads advent calendar: get Ashampoo Burning Studio 2018 free

The holidays are an expensive time, so we’re bringing you a special treat: a full, free Windows program to download every day until Christmas.

The first door on our downloads advent calendar is hiding a free copy of Ashampoo Burning Studio 2018. Whatever you need to burn to disc – files, music or videos – this slick, well designed app can handle it. Download it and register with your email address to unlock the full free software.

Ashampoo Burning Studio 2018 can burn to CD, DVD and Blu-ray discs. It can copy existing discs, and even make backups that span multiple discs if you have a lot of data to burn.

The 2018 edition includes online searching to find cover art for music, a new customizable file browser for easier navigation, custom interface skins, an improved selection of burning settings, and a built-in Cover Studio for making your own booklets, case inserts and labels.