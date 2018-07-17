Sony Xperia XZ3 price listed at UK retailer and it's not even been announced

Sony has yet to announce its rumored next flagship phone - the Xperia XZ3 - but that hasn't stopped a UK retailer sharing what it believes to be the price and some expected specs for the device.

Online retailer Mobile Fun has shared some details about what it calls the Xperia XZ3 including a few of the specs and a price of £749.99 (about $990, AU$1330).

Considering the Sony Xperia XZ2 cost £699 ($799, around $AU1,000) at launch, it makes sense that the company may be increasing the price slightly for its next generation device in the UK.

We don't yet know any details on pricing for the US, but we'd expect it to be a similar level to the Xperia XZ2 or perhaps a little bit higher.

The odd thing here is that Sony hasn't unveiled a device called the Xperia XZ3 yet, so this UK retailer has gone ahead with pricing before the phone is even confirmed. It may be the company has listed the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium incorrectly, but it says the phone has a 5.7-inch screen and is 10.1mm thick which isn't true of that phone.

Sony has also previously confirmed to TechRadar back in April that it has no plans to range the Xperia XZ2 Premium in the UK. That may have changed, but Sony has yet to officially say that.

TechRadar spoke to a representative of Mobile Fun and a spokesperson said "This is the information we have received from our supply chain."

When we asked if the pricing above was the RRP of the new device, the spokesperson didn't provide an answer instead saying, "This is the price [Mobile Fun] will be listing at in the UK."

We've contacted Sony for comment on this listing and whether this device is real, and we'll be sure to update this story when we have a response.

What will it feature?

The listing also provides a number of details for the specs of the phone that have been previously rumored, but each is stated as fact in the post.

Mobile Fun says the phone will feature a top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, as well as a dual rear camera combining a 19MP sensor with a 12MP one.

There's a 5.7-inch screen on the phone that has similar dimensions to the Xperia XZ2. It will be slightly thinner than that device though at 10.1mm and it'll be lighter than 198g too.

Take all of this with a big pinch of salt as nothing has so far been confirmed by Sony and it may be this is a misunderstanding. We'll update this article when we hear back from Sony soon.