Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is out now - if you can stretch to its knee-shaking price

If you've been eagerly waiting for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 release date then fret no longer, because the new foldable phone is out right now, so you can get your hands on it yourself (and then fold it and unfold it many times).

After being unveiled in early September, you can now pick up the phone in different shops and online depending on your region - well, you can, if you can afford its lofty price tag of $1,999 / £1,799 / AU$2,999.

These are the foldable phones we know of

Check our original Samsung Galaxy Fold review

The Motorola Razr folds too

That's an expensive phone. For that, you could buy four PS5s or Xbox Series Xs, or 28 PS5 games / XSX games at full price, or two iPhone 11 Pros (depending on region, as they vary a lot depending on where you are) or five pairs of Sony WH-1000XM3 with money left over.

That's about what you'd expect for a handset that folds in half though. You can also get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip if you want a foldable that's cheaper, but it's smaller too.

Fold 2 the future

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a weird, novel smartphone, and that might be enough to convince some to buy it, despite the price.

In our 24 hours with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 piece, our Managing Editor, Matt Swider said "[the Fold 2 is] the one piece of tech that has wowed me in 2020, and it's only been 24 hours." We also noticed no durability problems, which is a relief since the original Fold had plenty of them.

We haven't written a full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 review yet, but initial impressions are wholly positive.