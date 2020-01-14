Samsung Galaxy S20 camera specs leaked, and the Ultra looks leagues ahead

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (above) has a great camera, but the S20 range should have it beat

While we’ve heard plenty about the camera specs on the Samsung Galaxy S20 / S11 range, there was previously some confusion as to which models would get which lenses, but that has now largely been cleared up thanks to not one, not two but three huge leaks

First up, UniverseIce (a reliable leaker) has tweeted that the Samsung Galaxy S20 has a triple-lens camera with a 12MP main sensor, backed up by 64MP and 12MP ones, while the Galaxy S20 Plus has a quad-lens camera with the same three sensors alongside a fourth time-of-flight one for depth sensing.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra meanwhile supposedly has a 108MP main sensor, backed up by 48MP and 12MP secondary sensors, along with a time-of-flight sensor. So this phone is quad-lens too, but with a quite different setup and a lot more megapixels. No lenses are mentioned for any of the sensors, though.

UniverseIce doesn’t go into any more details, but XDA Developers does have more information, at least about the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, which is set to be the middling of the three devices.

Thanks to screenshots seemingly taken from the phone and shared with the site by an anonymous source, we can see that there are at least four rear snappers and one on the front. Those rear cameras include a 12MP 1.8μm Sony IMX 555 sensor, which is currently unreleased, so it’s different to the 12MP sensors on the Samsung Galaxy S10.

That’s alongside a 64MP secondary sensor, and there’s also said to be a telephoto lens, capable of 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. Plus, the Galaxy S20 Plus is also shown as having the same 10MP front-facing camera as the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

The rear camera appears to be capable of recording video at up to 8K quality at 30fps, or 4K at 60fps, and there’s mention of several camera modes, some of which we’ve seen before.

There’s ‘Smart Angle Selfie’, which will automatically switch to a wide angle when there’s more than two people in the frame, ‘Single Take Photo’, which lets you pan around an environment while the S20 automatically takes photos and video, and a ‘Pro Video’ mode, which lets you manually tweak more settings when recording video.

One mode that isn’t present despite previously being rumored is ‘Director’s View’, which would have let the camera automatically track a subject. XDA Developers suggests this mode won’t be available at launch, but might be added later, or land on another phone.

Confirmations for the Galaxy S20 Series! The S20 Ultra 5G will indeed have 108MP Main Camera with Periscope Camera that will allow up to astonishing 100X of Hybrid Zoom. S20 and S20+ will continue with 12MP, 6.2 and 6.7” Dynamic AMOLED, respectively. (1/2https://t.co/bRiuKw9OwxJanuary 13, 2020

But we’re still not done with camera rumors, because Ishan Agarwal (another fairly reputable leaker) has also shared some details with MySmartPrice.

They say that the basic Samsung Galaxy S20 will have a 12MP main camera and a 10MP selfie shooter, as we’ve heard before. They also say to expect a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen and a 4,000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is said to also have a 12MP main and 10MP selfie camera, but a significantly bigger 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will apparently have a 108MP main camera as other sources say, along with 100x hybrid zoom capabilities, which is massively more than the 30x rumored for the Galaxy S20 Plus (and likely the standard S20).

With the three phones likely all using the Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 chipset, and rumors of 12GB of RAM coming as standard, it seems like the camera could be the main difference between them. And on that front, the Galaxy S20 Ultra looks like it could have a substantial advantage.

Check out all the best Samsung phones

Via GSMArena