Red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus available from April 13

Apple has officially launched the red iPhone 8 and red iPhone 8 Plus, although there's no sign of the same shade for the iPhone X.

As part of Apple’s continued support for the Product Red initiative, which raises awareness for HIV and AIDS, two of its latest phones have received a new splash of color, retaining the line’s super glossy, all-glass look.

If you’re interested in checking the red model out in person, your local Apple Store will stock it on its shelves starting Friday, April 13.

The red iPhone 8 starts at $699 (£699, AU$1,079) for the 64GB version and $849 (£849, AU$1,329) for the 256GB version, while the red iPhone 8 Plus will set you back $799 (£799, AU$1,229) for the 64GB version and $949 (£949, AU$1,479) for 256GB – the same asking prices as the other colors.

If only Apple applied this pricing logic to its Space Gray Mac accessories.

You’ll be able to pre-order the red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus starting on April 10. In the US, T-Mobile has confirmed it will also be offering the red iPhone duo, while Vodafone in the UK is also stocking the new color.

Only a little love for the iPhone X

Rumors have been floating around that Apple may soon introduce the iPhone X with new color options. To see this opportunity now come and go with today's announcement is disappointing to holdouts, but there's a bit of consolatory news.

Apple is celebrating its new iPhones color with a Product Red leather folio for the iPhone X – the only phone that won’t be dipped in red. It will be available from April 10 and will set you back $99 (£99, about AU$129).

Sure, it's not the red iPhone X you might have been hoping for, but at least the leather folio is for a good cause.