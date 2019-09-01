Rangers vs Celtic live stream: how to watch today's SPL football 2019 online from anywhere

After those few years in the wilderness, the Old Firm derby has returned as an absolute staple on the Scottish Premiership football calendar. The latest chapter of the century-old Glasgow rivalry is on today and we'll help you get hold of a Rangers vs Celtic live stream, no matter where in the world you are.

Rangers vs Celtic live stream - where and when Today's game takes place at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, with kick-off at midday BST (which is 7am ET, 4am PT and 9pm AEST).

As the seasons go on since Rangers' return to the top flight of Scottish football, this fixture grows in importance. The two teams are neck-and-neck at the top of the table, both with 100% winning records after three games of the 2019/20 Premiership season. Who will buckle first?

Celtic are of course the champions - for the last eight years running - and their squad unsurprisingly still looks like the strongest in the division. Neil Lennon is back at the helm this season after Brendan Rodgers' departure towards the start of 2019 and he'll be urging his players to remember the 5-0 destruction job they inflicted on their rivals back in April last year.

But this Rangers team, now managed by the legendary Steven Gerrard seem to get stronger with every month that goes by. They're desperate to make this the season that they break their almost decade-long wait for a championship, bringing in the likes of Jermain Defoe to give them the edge up front.

Keep reading to discover all the details you need in order to live stream Rangers vs Celtic, regardless of where you are on Earth this weekend.

Let us take a wild guess...you booked your holiday or work trip abroad without checking first when the Old Firm games would be this season. Oops. Try and watch online coverage of your domestic broadcaster and you'll soon discover that you can't because of geo-blocking.

There's a really straight-forward and easy to use solution though. We recommend getting hold of a VPN, rather than scouring the web for some ropy illegal stream.

VPNs let you change the IP address of your computer (or mobile device) so you appear to be in a completely different location - in this case, one back in your home country. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. Express VPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months extra free when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football...there's loads you can do with them. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking.

How to stream Rangers vs Celtic live in the UK

Today's clash at Ibrox will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Football channels with coverage beginning at 11.30am and available in 4K UHD for those with Sky Q. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is also a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a Now TV sports pass for £8.99 for a day or £14.99 a week. £33.99 for a whole month is clearly the best value, and allows you access loads of Premier League football, Ashes cricket and much more. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic in North America

The Turner Sports owned B/R Live has managed to grab the exclusive rights to Scottish Premiership football in the US and Canada, and so that's where this game will be shown, too. Getting hold of B/R Live requires a subscription costing $9.99 USD/CAD per month or a one-off annual payment of $79.99 USD/51.99 CAD for better value. Not in the US or Canada today? Check out our steps for using a VPN above so you can watch as if you were back Stateside and thus avoid any geo-blocking.

How to live stream Rangers vs Celtic in Australia

If you fancy watching top flight Scottish football in Australia, then you'll need to be a subscriber to beIN Sport which has secured exclusive live coverage rights to the league for this season. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.