PlayStation 4 games have arrived on PlayStation Now

Good news for subscribers to Sony’s Netflix-inspired game streaming service PlayStation Now: you can now access a number of PlayStation 4 titles.

Before this, the streaming service which makes it possible to play PlayStation games on a Windows PC only gave access to PS3 titles.

The number of PS4 games you’ll see added to the library is dependent on where you live. In the US and Canada, 20 PS4 titles will be added to the service’s library, bringing its total number of games to over 500.

The games North American subscribers will have access to are:

Killzone Shadow Fall

God of War 3 Remastered

Saints Row 4: Re-Elected

WWE 2K16

Tropico 5

F1 2015

Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition

Evolve

MX vs ATV Supercross Encore

Resogun

Helldivers

Broken Age

Grim Fandango Remastered

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

Guilty Gear Xrd Sign

Castlestorm Definitive Edition

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky

Arcania Complete Tale

Nidhogg

Super Mega Baseball

According to Sony’s announcement, more PS4 games will be added “in the coming months alongside our regular monthly content drops,” and there will be “plenty more great PS4 and PS3 content coming this year and next from [Sony Interactive Entertainment] and other top publishers.”

In Europe, however, there are 51 PS4 games being added to the service, though this will bring the library’s total number of games to just over 400 rather than the North American number of 500.

The PS4 titles now available in Europe are:

Killzone Shadow Fall

Saint’s Row IV Re-Elected

WWE 2K16

Tropico 5

F1 2015

Evolve

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition

Helldivers

Resogun

Heavy Rain

Tearaway Unfolded

Counterspy

Shadow of the Beast

Alienation

Escape Plan

Everybody’s gone to the Rapture

Broken Age

Grim Fandango Remastered

Castlestorm Definitive Edition

God of War 3 Remastered

Super Mega Baseball

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Hardware: Rivals

This War Of Mine: The Little Ones

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes And Punishments

Dungeons II

Back to Bed

Pure Chess

Pure Pool

Olliolli

Stick It to the Man

Blood Bowl 2

Super Stardust Ultra

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky

Nidhogg

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition

MX vs ATV Supercross Encore

Farming Simulator 15

Tour de France 2016

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers

Grand Ages: Medieval

Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship

Q*bert: Rebooted

Fluster Cluck

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

Velocibox

Whispering Willows

Kickbeat Special Edition

Battle Worlds Kronos

Legend of Kay Anniversary

Though this does make PlayStation Now a more attractive service than it was before, it’s still fairly expensive for what it is, with prices being $19.99 per month in the US and £12.99 each month in the UK.

Compare this to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service, which allows its subscribers to access a similar Netflix-style library of games but download them rather than stream for just £7.99/$9.99 per month and it’s safe to say Sony still has some catching up to do here.