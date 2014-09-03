How to use the techradar camera channel

The techradar camera channel is packed with camera news, reviews and buying guides. Here's how to find your way around.

camera channel home page

Get the latest news and reviews

The camera channel home page is where you'll find all the latest stories from the world of digital imaging. It's a great place to start if you want to find out what's new.

Read: Camera channel home page

How to choose a camera

Read this if you don't know where to start

This article explains all the different types of camera on the market, what to look for and how to choose the right one for your needs.

Read: What camera should I buy?

Read: Mirrorless vs DSLR cameras: 10 key differences

Which is the best camera?

Standout cameras we really rate

If you already know what kind of camera you want, or you just want to get straight to some specific buying advice, this is our list of our 10 stand-out cameras you can buy right now, from the most expensive professional models right down to the cheapest compacts. But if you want to narrow it down a little, we have a whole bunch of more specific buying guides to help you choose the best compact camera (1), digital SLR (2) or compact system camera (3).

Read: Best camera

1 Best compact camera

From budget bargains to DSLR beaters

Compact cameras are the starting point for most photographers. They come in all shapes, sizes and prices, and many aren't 'compact' at all. The one thing they have in common is that they have fixed (non-interchangeable) lenses.

Read: Best compact camera

Best cheap camera: Read this when you just want a simple, basic camera that does the job and isn't going to bog you down in technicalities.

Best travel camera: When you're travelling light you want a camera small enough for your pocket but with a zoom that's big enough for almost any kind of shot.

Best waterproof camera: Whether you're paddling in the surf or snorkelling in a coral reef, you need a camera that keeps out the water.

Best bridge camera: Designed to be a 'bridge' between regular compact cameras and DSLRs, these have huge zooms and more manual control.

Best high-end compact: These are powerful, more advanced compact cameras that offer expert features in pocket-sized bodies.

Best GoPro and action cameras: If you want to capture your life with video, get an action cam – they're cheap (ish), simple and tough.

2 Best DSLR

We hunt down the best buys at all price levels

A digital SLR is the traditional next step for anyone who decides to take their photography seriously. Here's our pick of the best on the market right now for pros, enthusiasts or cash-strapped beginners.

Read: Best DSLR

Best DSLR for beginners: If you're only interested in low-cost entry-level models, here's our list of the best models on the market right now.

Best mid-range DSLR: But if you want a more advanced camera without paying professional prices, check out our pick of the best DSLRs for enthusiasts.

Best full frame DSLR: For the ultimate in picture quality, though, you need a full-frame DSLR – we've also sneaked in a couple of Sony A7 mirrorless models.

3 Best mirrorless camera

Get the power of a DSLR in a smaller, slimmer body

DSLRs are not the only choice for keen photographers these days. Mirrorless cameras, also called 'compact system cameras' or 'CSCs', are smaller, mechanically simpler and just as versatile.

Read: Best CSC/mirrorless camera