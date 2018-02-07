Overheating claims force Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 5 laptop recall

After receiving a few customer complaints regarding overheating of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon range, Lenovo has begun a voluntary recall of its fifth iteration of the laptop.

An internal investigation conducted by the company has revealed that some of its ThinkPad X1 Carbon notebooks manufactured between December 2016 and October 2017 have an “unfastened screw” that could be damaging the battery, leading to overheating and “potentially posing a fire hazard”.

The affected models – 20HQ, 20HR, 20K3, and 20K4 – were sold worldwide and Lenovo is advising owners to switch off their notebooks and not use them until a free service inspection, to be conducted by the manufacturer, can be undertaken.