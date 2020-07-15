OnePlus Nord pre-orders are here, and it's your last chance before launch

Although the OnePlus Nord hasn't been officially launched - that's happening on July 21 - OnePlus has already detailed a lot about the phone, and in fact you can already pre-order it if you feel so inclined. However, there isn't long until pre-orders close for good.

The OnePlus Nord is in its final of three pre-order rounds, and this ends July 16 at 9am BST / 4am ET / 1am PT, exactly 24 hours after it opened. The first two rounds were limited by stock, but that doesn't seem to be the case for this wave, with time being the main constraint.

So if you're excited for the new OnePlus phone despite not knowing everything about it - perhaps you trust the company, or the already-confirmed specs are enough for you - you can see how to do it below.

How to pre-order the OnePlus Nord

To pre-order the OnePlus Nord head over to the OnePlus website and click the corresponding button. This is a pre-order just for those in Europe and India, so you may be restricted if you live in the US.

In fact, if you live in India you won't be using the link above and you'll instead be pre-ordering directly on Amazon.

For the European pre-order, you don't have to pay the full price of the phone now. It's only a small amount to get one put aside for you. Then when the OnePlus Nord is officially launched, the company will send you a gift card for the same amount that you can put towards your new phone.

OnePlus has also said it's throwing in an extra gift for people who pre-order, but hasn't said what. Perhaps it's the new OnePlus Buds?