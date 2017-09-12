Official iPhone X wireless charging station unlikely to land alongside phone

It's long been rumored that the iPhone X and iPhone 8 will land with wireless charging smarts in tow – a possibility reinforced by today's announcement that UK network EE will be pushing wireless charging devices more heavily going forward.

But it might not be the complete package launching at today's Apple event. While the handsets themselves may support wireless charging, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI states that no official wireless charging dock will be ready for launch, even if the feature itself is revealed today.

Instead, Apple will let third-party manufacturers offer their wares (supporting the Qi-charging standard that the new phones are expected to support) instead. As it's an industry standard, there are already a whole bunch of charging stations that could potentially be compatible.

Apple's own iPhone charging stand

As for Apple's own-brand charging dock, Kuo believes Apple is yet to commit to a mass production schedule for any planned device.

Apple is thought to be keeping to "stringent requirements for wireless charger RF specifications" according to 9to5Mac, awaiting breakthrough in the tech that would set its own devices apart from the pack. The fact that no Apple-branded charging accessories have so far leaked supports the rumor.

Not that Apple is a complete stranger to wireless charging – the Apple Watch already supports wireless charging, with a new Apple Watch 3 with LTE also expected to be revealed today.