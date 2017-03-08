Nintendo Switch will have services like Netflix and Hulu ‘in time’

Good news Nintendo Switch owners: Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé has said that you can expect to see popular streaming services like Hulu Netflix and Amazon Prime come to console ‘in time.’

In an interview with the Washington Post Fils-Aimé qualified the decision to launch the console without such services by saying that the Switch is first and foremost designed as a system on which “to play games [...] and have a fun experience.”

However, he did acknowledge that Nintendo is in discussions with these streaming services to bring their apps to the console. “We're talking to a range of companies about other services, companies like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon — things that will come in time.”

Nintendo negotiates

When it was revealed that the Nintendo Switch wouldn’t support streaming apps like other mainstream consoles there was some backlash.

Some pointed out that regardless of what the PS4 and Xbox One were doing, Nintendo’s own Wii U had a Netflix app. However, it’s worth remembering that the Wii U didn’t launch with these streaming apps, they also came to the system over time.

Will it hurt the Nintendo Switch, though? Not according to Fils-Aimé: “In our view, these are not differentiators. What differentiates us is the way you play with the Nintendo Switch and what you can play. And that will continue to be our focus into the future as we continue driving this platform.”