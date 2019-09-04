Nikon gives its NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S lens the official stamp

Nikon has confirmed full details of the next lens to join its Z mirrorless system, the NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S.

The NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S blends a usefully wide focal length with a fast f/1.8 aperture, and is fitted with one extra-low dispersion and four aspherical elements to help keep image quality high.

Nano Crystal Coat technology is also on hand to supress reflections, while nine diaphragm blades should keep the aperture nice and round for smooth bokeh.

The barrel has a dust- and drip-resistant design, and makes use of magnesium alloy for rigidity. As we'd expect, it's been designed with a deep control ring, whose function can be customized when not required for manual focus.

Other features include a 25cm minimum focusing distance, a 72mm filter thread and internal focus to keep the lens at the same length at all times.

The new lens mounted on a Nikon Z7. (Image credit: Nikon)

The lens is the latest in a string of f/1.8 Z-series optics, following the likes of the NIKKOR Z 35mm F1.8 S and NIKKOR Z 50mm F1.8 S. It's also the widest prime lens Nikon has released yet for the Z system, although it's set to lose that crown next year with the arrival of a 20mm f/1.8 S optic.

Two more lenses by 2020

Like other manufacturers who have recently launched mirrorless camera lines, Nikon has been reasonably open around the lenses currently being worked on to maintain plenty of interest in the system.

The Z 24mm f/1.8 S is now the fourth lens to arrive from the six that were promised for 2019, following the NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S, NIKKOR Z 24-70mm F/2.8 S and most recent NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.8 S.

The roadmap shows just two further lenses set for release this year, with more following in 2020. (Image credit: Nikon)

The lens roadmap shows this leaves just two lenses before the year is up, namely a NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8 S lens and the super-fast, attention-seeking NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct, a lens that stole most of the headlines at the system's launch.

The NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S will be available from mid-to-late October at a price of $999.95 in the US and £1,049 in the UK. In India, Nikon has priced the new 24mm lens at Rs 86,950 and it will be available from authorized retailers. Pricing information for Australia has not yet been disclosed.