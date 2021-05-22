NBA playoffs 2021 live stream: how to watch every post-season game online from anywhere

Hearts will be broken and glory will be seized, as the 2021 NBA playoffs roar into action. The Utah Jazz are the team to beat after a pitch-perfect regular season, but it's hard not to get misty-eyed about the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks, back in contention after 10-year and eight-year playoff droughts. Oh, and there's also the small matter of the Lakers... Every single game is pivotal, so read on as we explain how to get an NBA playoffs live stream and watch every basketball game online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

The dream of a double looked dead in the water just weeks ago, but it's back on for LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Both were fresh from injury to lead Los Angeles through a tense showdown with the Warriors and into the playoffs via the back door. As No. 7 seeds though, they're going to have to get there the hard way.

The Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to redeem themselves after going out in such disappointing fashion a year ago, with the Miami Heat once again standing in Giannis Antetokounmpo's way.

Last year's beaten finalists were anything but convincing in the regular season, but they look like they're heating up at the perfect moment, taking 12 wins from their last 16 games.

Who will wilt under the lights, and who will rise to the occasion? It's like Christmas for hoops fans, so read on as we explain how to watch an NBA playoffs live stream and catch all the basketball tournament action online from anywhere.

How to watch NBA playoffs from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch the NBA playoffs online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the postseason run, you probably won't be able to watch the hoops like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in.

When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a difference location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch NBA playoffs online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, VPNs give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer, and many people choose to use one for that reason alone.

NBA playoffs live stream 2021: how to watch every game online and without cable

Coverage of the NBA playoffs is split between ESPN, TNT, ABC (simulcast on EXPN3) and NBA TV. Covering all your bases isn't as tricky as it might seem, even if you don't want the commitment or expense of cable. The cheapest way to watch NBA playoffs without cable You can watch every single NBA playoff game for less with great value OTT streaming service Sling TV. Its Orange package costs just $35 a month and gets you ESPN, ESPN3 and TNT, while an $11 p/m Sports Extra add-on nets you NBA TV. Better still, Sling is offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Orange for a mere $10. And unlike cable, cancel your subscription at any time. More ways to watch NBA basketball online Another quality option is fuboTV, which offers ESPN, TNT, NBA TV and ABC in most major markets. Packages start from $64.99 a month for the cable replacement service and there's even a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

2021 NBA Playoffs round one bracket

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics

Western Conference

Utah Jazz vs Warriors/Grizzlies

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers

How to watch NBA playoffs: live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has UK-based basketball fans covered for the NBA playoffs, though bear in mind that a good deal of the action takes place very late at night. Sky Sports is available on Sky of course, as well as with BT and Virgin Media TV packages. Not interested in the commitment or cost of a full-fat Sky Sports subscription, but still want to watch the NBA playoffs live in the UK? There's also the option of a streaming-only Now Sky Sports membership. Another option is the NBA League Pass, which is available for £24.99 and covers the entirety of the playoffs and gives the option of a free 7-day trial. Whichever UK sports streaming service you sign up for, you may well want to watch your subscription from abroad - and as detailed above, all you need is a good VPN on your bench.

How to watch NBA playoffs live stream in Canada

The Raptors may be out of the running, but it's not all bad because Canadian basketball fans can watch the NBA playoffs on TSN and Sportsnet. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an NBA playoffs live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Similarly, you can watch Sportsnet online at no extra charge if you already subscribe to the channel as part of your TV package - or access it on a streaming-only basis, with plans starting from just CA$9.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

NBA playoffs live stream 2021: how to watch the basketball online in Australia and for FREE

Basketball fans Down Under can tune into the NBA playoffs action on ESPN, which is available through Foxtel. That means you can also live stream the basketball through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE 14-day Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month - really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts. In addition to being where to watch NBA basketball online in Australia this year, it's also your home for the F1, AFL, NRL, Super Rugby AOT, cricket and way more. Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. A great option for die-hard fans is the NBA League Pass, which costs $39.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial, and gets you coverage of every game of the playoffs. Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch an NBA playoffs live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.