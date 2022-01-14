Moon Knight, Obi-Wan release dates may be revealed very soon

Audio player loading…

The release dates for Moon Knight, Obi-Wan Kenobi and other highly anticipated Disney Plus shows may be imminent. That is, if a recent report and Television Critics Association (TCA) announcement are anything to go by.

With its 2022 winter press tour in full swing, the TCA revealed (on Thursday, January 13) that Friday, January 14 would be entirely devoted to Disney's streaming platform.

But, while the TCA's announcement doesn't specifically mention any upcoming Marvel Phase 4 or Star Wars projects for Disney's streaming platform, a recent report from What's On Disney Plus suggests that we may finally learn when some of 2022's most eagerly anticipated shows could arrive.

That is a wrap for the TCA Virtual Winter Press Tour today. We will be back tomorrow with Disney+. Thanks for following along. #TCA22January 13, 2022 See more

What's On Disney Plus claims that The Book of Boba Fett, which is almost halfway through its episodic run, will be featured in some capacity. The report also suggests that we'll learn more about upcoming animated show The Proud Family: Prouder and Louder, as well as National Geographic's Earth Day line-up.

But it's the announcements at last year's winter press tour that suggests we could hear something official about the launches of MCU shows like Moon Knight, and Star Wars TV series including Obi-Wan Kenobi's standalone adventure, very soon.

Per What's On Disney Plus' article, launch dates for multiple MCU and Star Wars TV series, such as Loki and The Bad Batch, were unveiled at the 2021 winter press tour. Other shows, including Pixar's Monsters at Work and Turner & Hooch, also received their official release dates at the virtual event.

With Disney and the TCA unveiling the launch dates for Disney Plus' 2021 slate at last year's conference, could we see something similar this time around, too? We've got our fingers and toes crossed for some release date reveals. There are plenty of Marvel and Star Wars TV shows coming this year, including She-Hulk and Cassian Andor's prequel series. So we're holding out hope that some of these projects will finally be given an official release date.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Of the myriad of Disney Plus shows – Marvel, Star Wars, or other Disney originals – in the works, there are five release dates that we're really keen to learn about.

For Marvel, we know that Moon Knight, She-Hulk and Ms Marvel are definitely coming sometime this year. Ms Marvel was given a summer 2022 release window in late 2021, but the other two shows haven't received tentative launch dates yet.

With production complete on this trio of MCU TV series, we're hoping that one or two (at the very least) will be given official release dates at the TCA's 2022 winter press tour. We don't expect any of them to get teaser trailers alongside their potential launch date announcements. But, we'd certainly take the latter if it means we'd know when to expect the next batch of Marvel Disney Plus shows.

As for Star Wars, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian Andor's solo adventures are scheduled to take flight in 2022. Andor, a prequel series to Star Wars: Rogue One, is currently slated for a mid- to late-2022 release. Meanwhile, Obi-Wan, which is set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, was briefly teased during the Disney Plus Day celebrations in November 2021. However, we're still waiting to hear when it'll land on the streamer.

We don't expect all of the above to receive official release dates on January 14. Disney and the TCA have previous form for making such announcements, though, so we're pretty confident that a couple of these shows will get their launch dates confirmed in the immediate future. The Book of Boba Fett will end on February 9, so there'll be a galaxy-sized Star Wars hole on Disney Plus after its finale airs. As for Marvel Studios, unless one of its upcoming TV shows is released soon, it'll be four months before their next project – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – lands in theaters.

Let's hope for some good news very, very soon, then.