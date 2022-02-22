Live
Peloton was down - here's why you couldn't work out earlier today
Peloton's services experienced an outage earlier today
By James Peckham published
Did you struggle to connect to Peloton services earlier today? It wasn't just you as there was a major outage of the company's online platform on February 22, 2022.
Amid numerous other outages such as Slack and AWS, Peloton's bike, treadmill and app services were down for many from 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm GMT.
Services are now returning to normal, but you may still experience some problems when connecting to the company's platforms.
The brand said, "We are seeing widespread recovery of Peloton services. We are still working to confirm all services are back and operational. We apologize for any impact this may have had on your workout."
Peloton hasn't confirmed what the issues were, but it's believed it may have been connected to an ongoing AWS outage. That's Amazon Web Services, which Peloton uses to power its online services such as classes and live workouts.
It seems to be a gradual process for the recovery of services, so you may want to wait a little while longer until you attempt to start a workout. Hopefully, this is a sign you'll soon be able to log back in.
If you continue to experience issues, we recommend checking out the Peloton's own status page. Some users are still reporting issues, but the brand is assuring people that the bigger problems are over and services should soon return to normal for all.
We spoke too soon, Peloton's website has now been updated. The latest statement says, "We are seeing widespread recovery of Peloton services.
"We are still working to confirm all services are back and operational. We apologize for any impact this may have had on your workout."
It seems the service may be recovering. DownDetector seems to suggest that the issues are fewer and fewer, but Peloton's own website says there are still major outages.
Are you still experiencing issues? Let us know in the tweet thread below.
Peloton is down for many right now - let me know if you're experiencing issues with the service #Pelotondown https://t.co/DTv3O5lGTxFebruary 22, 2022
Here's how the brand's website reads right now, and you can check that for yourself to see if it has changed by heading to the company's own status updates. Right now, it's reporting major outages for login pages, live classes, on demand classes, leaderboards, activations and workout history.
We're not near any Peloton equipment today, but we are able to log into the service on an iPhone. So far, we haven't had any issues in connecting to workouts in the mobile app.
That said, many are still reporting issues and the company's own status updates are saying that it's experiencing "intermittent issues with services".
Peloton is the latest online service that we've seen begin to struggle today (February 22). We've seen outages from Slack and some other platforms, but this is the first one that is preventing you from getting in your daily work out.
Reports of the outage began around 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm GMT with hundreds of users citing a problem. An hour later, the company commented with the below admitting there is an issue.
We are currently investigating an issue with Peloton services. This may impact your ability to take classes or access pages on the web. We apologize for any impact this may have on your workout and appreciate your patience. Please check https://t.co/Dxcht2tQB0 for updates.February 22, 2022
So far, Peloton has yet to say when we should expect services back online. We'll be updating you with more information as we have it.
