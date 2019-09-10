LG OLED TVs get Nvidia G-Sync for smooth big-screen gaming

LG has announced its bringing Nvidia G-Sync to its range of 2019 OLED TVs – promising to reduce tearing and smooth out the picture when using an LG television as a gaming monitor for your PC.

LG TVs – like many premium sets – already have low input lag and premium audio capability that makes them ideal for gaming, though this is usually with regard to console gaming through an Xbox One, PS4, or Nintendo Switch.

Nvidia G-Sync is a PC-specific method of ensuring that the differing frame rates of a PC GPU – which uses variable refresh rate (VRR) – and a television panel are able to synchronize for a smooth user experience.

While there are plenty of dedicated gaming monitors out there, if you have a high-spec, big-screen television like the LG C9 OLED, it makes financial sense to use it as a multi-purpose device, and the addition of Nvidia G-Sync will make it a tempting purchase to PC gamers with powerful rigs.

“It’s no secret LG OLED TVs are coveted by gamers the world over and we are committed to optimising the OLED gaming experience for them,” said Sam Kim, one of LG's Home Entertainment executives, in a press release sent to TechRadar.

“With NVIDIA G-SYNC adoption, we are showing that OLED TVs have the support and backing of the world’s top gaming hardware brand to make their products look their best," Kim added.

Nvidia G-Sync is set to come to the LG B9 OLED, LG C9 OLED, and LG E9 OLED in the coming weeks through a firmware update, meaning current owners of the 4K OLED televisions will get the patch for free – while new buyers will be getting it from day one.