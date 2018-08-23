Lenovo launches five new low-cost Android tablets

You wait for a new Android tablet to arrive and then five come along at once - and they're all from Lenovo.

The new slates fall into two separate categories, with the low-cost, entry-level Lenovo Tab E7, Tab E8 and Tab E10 aimed at families who don't want to do anything too taxing on their tablet.

The Lenovo Tab E7 is the cheapest of the bunch and comes with a 7-inch display, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, microSD slot, 2MP rear camera, 0.3MP front camera and Android Oreo Go Edition.

The minimal power under the hood means it won't be much use for gaming, with the Tab E7 better suited to simple web browsing tasks and maybe the odd bit of video streaming.

The Lenovo Tab E8 offers a slightly larger, 8-inch HD display, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, microSD slot, 5MP rear camera, 2MP front camera and claims to have up to 10 hours of video playback in its battery.

Image 1 of 3 Lenovo Tab E7 Image 2 of 3 Lenovo Tab E8 Image 3 of 3 Lenovo Tab E10

Finally, the Lenovo Tab E10 has a 10-inch HD display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, microSD slot, 5MP rear camera, 2MP front camera and two front facing speakers.

Under the hood is Qualcomm's entry-level Snapdragon 210, which means it won't be much good at heavy lifting tasks, but general web browsing and simple apps should be fine.

The Lenovo Tab E7 price is $69.99 (around £55, AU$100) and will be available from October, the Tab E8 can be picked up now for $99.99 (around £75, AU$140) and the $129.99 (around £100, AU$180) Tab E10 will also be available from October.

Walmart will be stocking all three tablets in the US, but there's no word on whether they'll make their way to other markets just yet.

Something more premium

The other two tablets are slightly more premium, but they certainly won't be troubling Apple's high-end iPad range.

First up is the Lenovo Tab M10, with a 10.1-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 450 chipset, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, 5MP rear camera, 2MP front camera and a 4,850mAh battery.

Then there's the Lenovo Tab P10, which packs a 10.1-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 450 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, fingerprint scanner and a sizable 7,000mAh power pack. It also boasts four front facing speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Image 1 of 4 Lenovo Tab P10 Image 2 of 4 Lenovo Tab P10 Image 3 of 4 Lenovo Tab P10 Image 4 of 4 Lenovo Tab P10

We currently don't have any price information for the P10 or M10, but Lenovo tells us that both tablets will be available for pre-order before the end of the year at Amazon - although again, we don't know if they will be available outside of the US.