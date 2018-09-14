Leaked GeForce RTX 2080 benchmark outpaces the mighty Titan Xp

There’s been more spillage when it comes to the imminent GeForce RTX 2080, with a leaked benchmark showing the graphics card recording a storming score which shows a clean pair of heels to even the mighty Titan Xp from the current crop of Nvidia’s GPUs.

The benchmark in question is 3DMark’s Timespy, and it represents the first test result spotted in the wild which puts the RTX 2080 through its paces running with the latest graphics drivers (411.51), which support the next-gen Turing cards.

As tweeted by Tum Apisak (via WccfTech), who has spilled previous GPU leaks, the score achieved was 10,147, with a graphics result of 10,659. The test rig boasted an Intel Core i7-8700K processor and 16GB of system memory.

Assuming this leak is on the money, that RTX 2080 benchmark is blazingly fast, and as we said at the outset, it beats out the Titan Xp compared to what we’ve seen in our own Timespy benchmarking down in the TechRadar labs.

Overclocking bonus

The benchmark details show the GeForce RTX 2080 running at stock clocks (including the memory clock speed), so we could be looking at even more compelling numbers once some overclocking goodness is applied. And the further good news on that front is that Nvidia is making overclocking even easier with these new GPUs, thanks to a nifty new API which we discuss here.

Tum Apisak further asserted that the RTX 2080 managed a 3DMark Firestrike graphics score of around 27,000, which represents an even bigger leap ahead of the Titan Xp. We also heard Nvidia boasting about the card’s 4K gaming chops earlier today at the time of writing.

Exciting stuff indeed for those hoping for the best from this new GPU, which Nvidia is pitching at $799 (£749, AU$1,199) when it arrives next week. Remember that last year, the Titan Xp launched at $1,200 (£1,159 in the UK, which is around AU$2,120).

The power of the RTX 2080 isn’t exactly a surprise, though, given that there were leaks pointing to the fact that it could be faster than a Titan Xp going back as far as May (when we still believed this card would likely be called the GTX 1180).