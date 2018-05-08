Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180 leak shows that it could be faster than a Titan Xp

There’s an interesting development in the graphics card world this morning, as the alleged specs of the successor to the current GTX 1080 have been posted.

In an entry for the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1180 in the TechPowerUp GPU database, the full details of the unreleased card are given, albeit with obvious caveats – ‘data on this page may change in the future’ – alongside the consideration that this is an engineering sample.

So yes, this is certainly speculation we should be wary of, but it’s interesting to see the purported details nonetheless, and hopefully this is an indication that Nvidia’s next-gen graphics cards are now on the horizon.

The GTX 1180 will apparently run with 3,584 CUDA cores, compared to the GTX 1080’s complement of 2,560. It boasts 224 TMUs (versus 160 Texture Mapping Units on the 1080) and is built on a 12nm process (as opposed to 16nm).

It packs double the video RAM compared to the GTX 1080, with 16GB of faster GDDR6 memory, and the new card has a rated peak FP32 performance of around 13 teraflops (think of that as raw power). That not only massively outstrips the 1080 which boasts 8.7 teraflops, but it’s also faster than the current Titan Xp which is rated at 12 teraflops.

What wattage?

Nvidia’s GTX 1180 is set to pull 200W in terms of the power it chews through, which is a little more than its predecessor at 180W, but not a huge deal, particularly considering the extra pixel-shifting oomph you’re likely to be getting here.

Again, let’s remember not to get overly excited at this stage though, because we don’t know how much stock we can put in this particular GPU rumor.

The new GeForce cards – thought to be codenamed Turing, although even that’s not certain – should hopefully be entering mass production soon, and previous chatter held that a launch could come around at Gamescom in August.

However, given the appearance of this sample, maybe we can hope for something sooner, like maybe Computex next month; at least for an initial reveal.

In another interesting development that you might just have missed over the weekend, Nvidia decided to ditch its controversial GeForce Partner Program. This scheme had numerous accusations levelled at it, including that of damaging consumer choice when it comes to buying graphics cards, and AMD was quick to leverage this against Nvidia as we saw last month.

Given all the negative flak fired at the company over the matter, it’s hardly a surprise that Nvidia has called it quits.

Via Wccftech.com