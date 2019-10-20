Japan vs South Africa live stream: how to watch today's Rugby World Cup 2019 quarter-final from anywhere

Japan have reached the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history off the back of four wins and some superb performances. Today's game provides another test of their underdog status, but they can draw strength from their famous 32-34 win over South Africa in the 2015 RWC. You can watch the action as it happens with our Japan vs South Africa live stream guide.

South Africa come into today's match as the highest scoring team of the 2019 Rugby World Cup having thrashed Canada in their final Pool match, but today's game provides much sterner opposition.

Live stream Japan vs South Africa - where and when This quarter-final clash takes place at the 49,970 Ajinomoto Stadium, Tokyo in Tokyo on Sunday, October 20. The game kicks off at 7.15pm JST local time - that's an 12.15am SAST start for Springbok supporters tuning in from South Africa, and an 11.15am BST kick-off for rugby fans tuning in from the UK.

Japan's path to the knockout stages has been full of battling performances, and one wonders how much their resilient defending in the closing stages of their crucial last match agains Scotland will have taken out of them. Easily one of the best teams to watch in the tournament so far, if the hosts can get beyond their fatigue and harness their noise home support, they could well pull off another shock.

While confidence will up among the ranks of the Springboks, the team has a number of major injury doubts with scrum-half Herschel Jantjies, Cheslin Kolbe and Francois Louw all doubtful, with coach Rassie Erasmus placing Ruan Pienaar on standby.

You can watch all the action from pretty much anywhere on Earth by following our Rugby World Cup Japan vs South Africa live stream guide below.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup from outside your country

If you're abroad this weekend and try to watch your domestic Rugby World Cup coverage, you'll be metaphorically rucked off the ball due to geo-blocking. That stops you watching your home feed online wile in a foreign country.

That's where the use of a VPN comes in, as it helps you tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed on Reddit. And best of all, it's really easy to do (or read on for details on how to stream coverage from South Africa, the UK, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the USA).

We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as our out-and-out favourite. As well as boasting speedy connections, super strength security, wonderful simplicity to use and adapatbility with loads of mobile and TV streaming devices, Express VPN also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee allowing you to give it a try without committing fully. That said this #1 rated best VPN in the world right now is also really reasonably prices and you can sign up for an annual plan to get 49% off and 3 months extra absolutely FREE. Setting things up is super simple. Once you've chosen you're VPN provider and installed their software, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location. Choose any country showing the Rugby World Cup and watch as if you were in that part of the world.

Live stream the Springboks match in South Africa

Live coverage of this Rugby World Cup match will be shown in South Africa on subscription service SuperSport, which holds exclusive live broadcast rights for the tournament in the region. It's set to kick off at 12.15am SAST and will be shown on SuperSport 1. If you're away from the TV you can also watch the match via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac as well as via SuperSports' dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSports coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN using this guide.

How to stream Japan vs South Africa live in the UK

The great news for Rugby fans in the UK is that ITV has the live broadcast rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup and will be showing all remaining matches free-to-air across various ITV platforms. Today's quarter-final will be shown live on ITV 1 with coverage starting at 10.45am BST and kick-off at a quarter past eleven. If you're not in the UK but want to catch up with ITV's World Cup coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch a live of Japan vs South Africa in Australia

Today's match will be shown live on paid-for service Fox Sports which has the rights every match of tournament live via its dedicated Rugby World Cup channel. Kick-off time is 8.15pm AEST. Australians can also live stream all the Rugby World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you're looking to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports coverage from abroad you'll need a VPN.

How to watch Japan vs South Africa live in New Zealand

Today's quarter-final game is being exclusively broadcast live in New Zealand by streaming service Spark Sport, which has snagged the rights to show all matches of the 2019 Rugby World Cup live. Spark will cost $89.99 for a Tournament Pass to cover every match, or you can hand over $24.99 per match. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. Kick-off is at 10.15pm NZST on Sunday. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from Spark Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.



How to live stream Japan vs South Africa in the US

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. Kick off for today's match is at 6.15am ET and 3.15am PT. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Rugby World Cup Pass for $99.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the tournament. Single matches can also be purchased for $34.99 Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Rugby World Cup? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too:

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

