It looks like you won't be able to upgrade the battery of your Nintendo Switch

Leaks keep dripping out

Right now we don't have much in the way of official details on the Nintendo Switch, but information keeps leaking out ahead of the new console's big reveal in a livestream scheduled for January 12.

The latest nugget of Switch info concerns the battery - based on a filing placed with the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) in the US, the upcoming machine is likely to ship with a non-removable battery.

That may not sound like much of a big deal if you're used to Xbox Ones and PlayStation 4s, but remember the Switch has a portable mode too, and battery juice is going to be crucial for those extended gaming sessions away from home.

The Switching hours

What's more, the Wii U eventually got itself a battery pack booster that increased the time between charges to 8 hours. It doesn't look like Switch owners are going to have the same option for on-the-go gaming - or at least not yet.

Technically the Switch reviewed by the FCC was prototype, so there is a chance that Nintendo could make some tweaks before the console finally goes on sale in March. However, at the moment it's not looking good.

This probably won't be a dealbreaker for anyone on the fence about buying a Switch, but it's something else to bear in mind before you part with your cash. We're looking forward to hearing more about Nintendo's latest creation in January.

