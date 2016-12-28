It looks like you won't be able to upgrade the battery of your Nintendo Switch

Right now we don't have much in the way of official details on the Nintendo Switch , but information keeps leaking out ahead of the new console's big reveal in a livestream scheduled for January 12 .

The latest nugget of Switch info concerns the battery - based on a filing placed with the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) in the US, the upcoming machine is likely to ship with a non-removable battery.

That may not sound like much of a big deal if you're used to Xbox Ones and PlayStation 4s, but remember the Switch has a portable mode too, and battery juice is going to be crucial for those extended gaming sessions away from home.

The Switching hours

What's more, the Wii U eventually got itself a battery pack booster that increased the time between charges to 8 hours. It doesn't look like Switch owners are going to have the same option for on-the-go gaming - or at least not yet.

Technically the Switch reviewed by the FCC was prototype, so there is a chance that Nintendo could make some tweaks before the console finally goes on sale in March. However, at the moment it's not looking good.

This probably won't be a dealbreaker for anyone on the fence about buying a Switch, but it's something else to bear in mind before you part with your cash. We're looking forward to hearing more about Nintendo's latest creation in January.