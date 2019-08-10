Ireland vs Italy live stream: how to watch rugby international match online from anywhere

Ireland head into the World Cup with plenty of work to do following an underwhelming Six Nations campaign in which they finished third. While Italy coach Conor O'Shea has an even bigger task ahead. Now's the time to pick things up and you can live stream Ireland vs Italy - from absolutely anywhere - with the help of this handy guide.

Having beaten the All Blacks at the start of the year, the Irish had been installed as one of the favourites to take home the Webb Ellis Cup later this year, but recent defeats to England and Wales have tempered expectations somewhat.

Ireland vs Italy - where and when Today's international match takes place at the 51,700-capacity Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The game kicks off on Saturday August 10 at 2pm BST, so that's 3pm back in Italy.

Ireland look set to run out a somewhat experimental side for today's game, with Munster star Jean Kleyn set to make his debut for the home side.

Italy on the other hand have hinted that the side that plays today will likely closely resemble their first choice line up for the action in Japan.

Despite playing what a strong side, today's game looks like a daunting prospect for the Azzurri, particularly when taking into account that the Italians have lost their last eight encounters with the Irish. And having lost all five of their matches at the Six Nations, they're on a horror run of seven games without a win.

It's a key warm up game for both clubs ahead of the World Cup and its a match you can watch live and in full, no matter where in the world you are, by following our Ireland vs Italy live stream tips below.

Football fan? Here's how to get a Premier League live stream

How to live stream Ireland vs Italy in the UK for free

The great news for rugby fans in England is that today's match will be available live on free-to-air Channel 4 starting from 1.30pm this afternoon. If you're trying to watch online (either live or on catch-up) then you can get access via the All 4 mobile app and website. Not in the UK this weekend? Not a problem - simply download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream rugby union when you're not in your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else (see your other options below) - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't as it is location restricted. Fear not, the action is still within your reach. All you need to do is download and install a VPN to effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage (as long as you do so in compliance with the broadcaster's Ts&Cs) without delving into the dangers of an illegal stream.

It's really easy to get started with a VPN - simply download, install, open the app and select the appropriate location. For example, you would choose a UK server if you were trying to watch the Channel 4 coverage. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best thanks to its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it's compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc). ExpressVPN is excellent and leads our best VPN countdown. Download ExpressVPN and get the best all-round VPN for streaming. It comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and/or 3 months FREE with an annual plan.

Live stream Ireland vs Italy in Australia

beIN Sports 3 is the channel to head for today's game if you're Down Under. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial.

Live stream Ireland vs Italy in New Zealand

Today's match doesn't unfortunately appear to be being broadcast live in New Zealand, however Sky Sport 1 will be showing a replay of the game at 8pm NZST on Saturday. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.

How to watch an Ireland vs Italy live stream in the US