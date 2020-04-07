Joe Wicks' PE workout Tuesday April 6: how to re-watch today's session

Gareth Beavis

Alternatively, you can head to the BodyCoachTV YouTube channel and watch all the sessions for yourself.

Today's session didn't feature any music - thankfully, as it does get in the way of the experience a little - but remember Joe Wicks is also donating all revenue from the series to the NHS in the UK, meaning every view you give is helping a good cause during this tough time of self-isolation.

And trust us, this workout is certainly not just for kids either - the TechRadar team has been partaking every day and our (initially) sore muscles (but now feeling much stronger) told that story.

If you're working out in front of the TV or huddled around a smartphone, here are our quick picks of what we recommend to enhance the experience: