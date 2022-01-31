How to watch Australian Survivor: Blood V Water online for free from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Last season, Australian Survivor was all about intelligence versus brute strength. This time around, Australian Survivor season nine is putting to test those seemingly unbreakable bonds as it endeavours to answer the age old question of whether blood truly is thicker than water. Available to stream for free, read on as we explain below how to watch Australian Survivor: Blood V Water online from anywhere.

Watch Australian Survivor online Premiere date: Monday, January 31 at 7.30pm AEDT New episodes: airing on Channel 10 every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evening Stream now: watch for free on 10Play Watch anywhere: try the world’s top VPN 100% risk-free

Taking place for a second time in a row within the borders of Australia (thanks to that pesky old pandemic), Blood V Water will take place in Charters Towers, Queensland, where 12 pairs will seek to battle it out in Survivor's obstacle course of challenges.

With new and old contestants returning from previous seasons, these 24 castaways will consist of parents and their children, siblings, couples, in-laws, and so on.

All competing for that $500,000 prize money, who will outwit, outmanoeuvre, and ultimately cross a loved one to claim the winning title? Read on below for how to watch Australian Survivor: Blood V Water online from anywhere and 100% for free.

How to watch Australian Survivor: Blood V Water online in Australia for FREE

Is blood truly thicker than water? The ninth season of Australian Survivor puts the theory well and truly to the test. Tune into Channel 10 at 7.30pm AEDT on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evenings from January 31. Channel 10 is free-to-air. What's more, if you want to watch live online or catch-up, you can also utilise 10Play at no cost, too. You'll simply need to register an online account to access live and TV on catch-up. (Note: the current season of Australian Survivor is listed as season 7, as this is the seventh iteration from Network 10.) Travelling outside of Australia? Download a VPN like Express VPN to connect to your favorite streaming services wherever you are.

How to watch Australian Survivor online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when Australian Survivor: Blood V Water airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show on your usual streaming platform, thanks to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the latest season online no matter where you are. It’s a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Australian Survivor: Blood V Water from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Australian Survivor online in the US

Those sitting Stateside may have to wait a while to watch Australian Survivor: Blood V Water online. While Paramount Plus is the place to watch all previous seasons of the reality survival show, it's been confirmed the US won't get new episodes concurrent with their air date in Australia, premiering from January 31 Down Under. You can currently watch seasons 3-8 on Paramount Plus (marked 1-6 on the platform), and benefit from a 7-day FREE trial, before paying $4.99 a month. Or save 16% and pay $49.99 annually. For more details on the Paramount Plus cost, check out our guide. Outside the country and can't access your usual service? Take the same subscription services you pay for on home soil with you wherever you go – all you need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Australian Survivor: Blood V Water online in the UK

Amazon Prime Video is the place to get your fix of Australian Survivor - though you'll need to be prepared to wait a little while until it arrives on the Bezos streaming service. The most recent season available to stream is All Stars (season 7), which places the UK almost two seasons behind schedule. We'd expect to see season 8 (Brains V Brawn) arrive on the platform summer this year, then, with the currently airing season likely not landing until 2023. Get caught up and benefit from a 30-day free trial thereafter paying the Amazon Prime Video cost of £7.99 a month or £79 annually. This membership also benefits customers with next-day delivery, as well as access to Amazon Music, Prime Reading, and other features.

How to watch Australian Survivor: Blood V Water online in New Zealand

Currently across the shore in New Zealand, the previous season of Australian Survivor - Brains V Brawn - is airing at 7.30pm NZDT on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays on TVNZ 2. While this will likely be the place to watch Australian Survivor: Blood V Water, then, you may have a bit of a wait on your hands. TVNZ and its on-demand service, aptly named TVNZ OnDemand, is completely free to watch. You'll need to register an online account, but this won't require any payment details. Abroad and want to access your usual broadcaster? Get a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and watch Australian Survivor: Blood V Water online wherever you are.

Can you watch Australian Survivor online in Canada?

Unfortunately for Canadians, there doesn't appear to be an official broadcaster for Australian Survivor in the Great White North at this time.

If you're travelling in Canada and want to watch Australian Survivor: Blood V Water through your usual service back home, you can always make the most of a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and gain access to all the content you'd normally stream.