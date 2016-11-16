Here’s why you should hold off on installing Nvidia’s latest drivers

You may have noticed some new Nvidia drivers have just popped up, but it would seem like the best course of action is not to update right now, as the company has acknowledged a number of problems including an issue which seriously messes with memory clock speeds on certain graphics cards.

Nvidia posted a list of flaws introduced with the 375.86 drivers, with the big one being that certain Pascal-based cards – some GTX 1060, 1070 and 1080 models – end up with their video memory being stuck at a clock speed of 810MHz (or around there). Nasty…

There are also problems with a couple of games. Battlefield 1 running with an SLI setup might see some display flicker and jittery menu text (an issue true with AMD cards as well, the company says).

And Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare also has flickering issues with SLI, and Nvidia says it’s working with the developer to resolve them. We’ve also seen the odd complaint of blue screen crashes being caused, too.

Driving users up the wall?

All in all, then, it’s not a great day for Nvidia, or indeed a great year. The the firm has had a rather impressive track record with its drivers in the past, generally speaking, but that’s rapidly gone downhill in 2016 with a number of full version releases hitting various hitches of one sort or another.

The 375.86 drivers are designed to optimize graphics cards for Battlefield 1 and Civilization VI, along with Tom Clancy’s The Division Survival DLC, and Steep: Open Beta.

Hopefully they’ll be fixed up pronto, and you’ll be able to get all the good bits without the memory-related messiness or flickering fudge-ups.

Via: Neogaf forum