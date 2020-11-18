Halo's Master Chief Collection now sports Xbox Series X/S optimization

Halo Infinite may have been delayed until 2021, but fans of Microsoft's premier first-person shooter series can still scratch their next-gen Halo itch ahead of that game's release with the arrival of Xbox Series X and Series S optimization for Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Each game in the collection is now playable at 120fps, and at a maximum resolution of 4K on Series X and 1080p on Series S – all you have to do is access your console's TV & display settings and select 120Hz as your refresh rate (resolution on Series X will be determined by your TV's capabilities).

Other enhancements include improved split-screen play for couch multiplayer and co-op, along with the introduction of an FOV (field of view) slider.

What about MCC on PC?

In other Halo-related news, developer 343 Industries also announced the long-awaited arrival of Halo 4 on PC, which has been added to the Master Chief Collection as its final installment.

Additionally, PC players get a full set of 25 multiplayer maps, an updated armor customization system and the inclusion of Spartan Ops co-op missions, which continue the story beyond the end of Halo 4's campaign.

As for what comes next, 343 Industries community director Brian Jarrard says the studio "will continue to deliver new features, updates, and new Halo: The Master Chief Collection seasons in 2021 (with even more customization options)".

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available now on Xbox Games Pass Ultimate for both PC and Xbox consoles. Not an Xbox Game Pass member? You can sign up via the links below.