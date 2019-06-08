GGG Golovkin vs Rolls: live stream today's boxing online from anywhere

On paper Gennady Golovkin's super-middleweight comeback clash against Steve Rolls in New York should be a routine affair. But following Andy Ruiz Jr's dramatic heavyweight win over Anthony Joshua last weekend, GGG and his camp will be on their guard. Will Rolls cause another upset to shock the boxing world? You're in the right place to see how to get a Golovkin vs Rolls live stream - regardless of where you are in the world.

Golovkin vs Rolls - where and when The showdown between Gennady Golovkin vs Steve Rolls takes place on Saturday, June 8 at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden. The duo are set to enter the ring at around 11pm local time - so that's 8pm PT, 1pm Sunday AEST and 4am BST for fight fans in the UK.

Looking to put his devastating points defeat to Saul Alvarez in September last year behind him, Kazakh ring king Gennady Golovkin is on the comeback trail.

Armed with a new trainer and a lucrative six-fight broadcasting deal in the States with DAZN, tonight's fight will be seen as a stepping stone for GGG to set up a third showdown with the Mexican unified champ Canelo.

Next to nobody is giving 35-year-old Canadian Steve Rolls a chance to defeat the former middleweight world champion, but while he is yet to face anyone of Golovkin's stature, he does at least boast an unbeaten record in his 19 professional fights.

Will the fight put GGG back on track, or can Rolls spring a surprise? Read on to find out how you can watch the fight with our Golovkin vs Rolls live stream guide.

How to watch the Golovkin vs Rolls fight from outside your country

If you want to watch the boxing outside of your country you may find that the content is geo-restricted. That could mean that, despite having access when on home turf, you are blocked while away. Fret not, that can be rectified with the use of a clever piece of software called a VPN - better that than hunting for some dodgy, illegal stream on Reddit.

Once you've downloaded and installed this software you are able to change where you appear to be thanks to some smart IP address bouncing. That not only gets around geo-restricted content but also helps keep your identity more secure when online. These Virtual Private Networks are thankfully easy to use.

2. NordVPN: one of the most affordable choices for streaming and really effective, too

And don't get the impression that this is all VPNS are any good for. They've also become the first line of defence for millions of people against cyber crime and security breaches.

How to live stream Golovkin vs Rolls in the US

Streaming service DAZN (pronounced 'Da Zone') has the rights to show Golovkin vs Rolls and coverage starts of the main card at 9pm ET, 6pm PT on the subscription channel. A DAZN contract will set you back $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for the year. The channel is promising over 100 fight nights per year. If signing up to DAZN appeals but you're outside the US this weekend, then using a VPN will let you watch like you're back at home.

How to watch the Rolls fight in Canada for FREE

DAZN is the channel holding the cards for Golovkin vs Rolls in Canada, too. Canadians are also offered the one month free trial, though subscriptions are $20 per month or $150 annually at present. But unlike in the States, you can get a FREE trial with Canadian DAZN. That means, if you haven't used it before, then you can live stream Golovkin vs Rolls without paying a single cent! Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Golovkin vs Rolls in the UK