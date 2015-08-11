12 retro games consoles you probably forgot exist

Gamescom 2015 has closed its doors for another year, and we're still not over it. Bethesda's Fallout 4 preview made our palms sweaty, we checked out some awesome gaming headsets and even found a PC that looks like a tank. What we didn't expect to get our currywurst-covered hands on was some of the most awesome retro games consoles to have ever existed.

Old school gaming was out in force in Cologne, with tons of fully-working playable consoles restored to their former glory. Naturally we took some time out to hop into our zeitmaschine (time machine to me and you) and check the plethora of systems, which dated back to the late '70s. How many can you remember? Award yourself an extra 10 points per system before 1990.