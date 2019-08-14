England vs Australia 2nd Test live stream: how to watch 2019 Ashes cricket from anywhere

As is the tradition, the 2nd Test of the Ashes is taking place at Lord's - the home of cricket. As far as spectacles go, the first encounter will take some beating. But that won't bother the players from England and Australia, who will happily win ugly at Lord's. And for our part, we've put together this guide to watching an England vs Australia 2nd Test live stream from wherever you happen to be in the world.

Every match of an Ashes series is crucial of course, but Australia's fast start really piles the pressure on to the hosts. At 1-1, England would have momentum with them to carry on to the rest of the Test matches. At 2-0, any hope of winning back the Ashes feels like a monumental task.

England vs Australia Ashes 2nd Test - where and when The second Ashes Test takes place at the historic Lord's in London, ordinarily the home venue of Middlesex and the MCC. The action begins on Wednesday, August 14 with each day's play beginning at 11am BST local time, making it an 8pm AEST evening start for those looking to tune in Down Under.

Steve Smith saved his Australian teammates on day one of the 1st Test before then driving them to the win. The two centuries weren't only a welcome return to the Test fray after his little sandpapering misdemeanour, but also got some pundits talking about him as modern cricket's best batsman. His prized wicket will be a narrative that runs throughout this year's Ashes series.

Aussie skipper Tim Paine isn't resting on his laurels and has decided to rotate his starting team by resting James Pattinson from the seam attack. Other than that it will be an unchanged eleven for the 2nd Test. Joe Root has been forced to replace legendary seamer Jimmy Anderson with new kid on the block Jofra Archer. And Moeen Ali has been mercifully dropped for this one, allowing Somerset spinner Jack Leach to see what he can do to turn fortunes England's way.

Follow the instructions below to watch all of the coverage of the Ashes from Lord's. We'll tell you how to grab an England vs Australia 2nd Test live stream from pretty much anywhere on Earth.

Watch the 2nd England vs Australia Test away from your country

In the UK, Australia, India or the US and looking to find out how to watch the second Ashes Test? We've got all the details about the broadcaster with the rights to show the series in your region below.

But if you're away from home country - maybe abroad on business or on holiday - but still want to tune in to your domestic Ashes coverage then you'll run in to issues. Because of broadcaster geo-blocking, you won't be able to watch online from overaseas. By using a VPN however, you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching a potentially illegal feed from a dubious website.

We've tested all the major VPNs and we rate ExpressVPN as our pick of the bunch, thanks to its ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Once you've chosen and installed it, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch the Ashes 2nd Test in the UK

Honestly, you probably don't need telling - Sky Sports has the rights in the UK to show watch the first and every Ashes Test match this summer. You'll be able to watch the match live on your TV or you can live stream it to your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app. If you're a Sky Q subscriber, you'll be able to watch all the action from the Ashes in glorious Ultra HD. Coverage starts on Sky Sports Cricket at 10am each morning of the second Test. If you don't have Sky and don't really want to sign up, you can get all the Sky Sports channels with a Now TV sports pass for £8.99 for a day, £14.99 a week or £33.99 for a whole month which will cover the first three Test matches as well as a bunch of Premier League matches. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the coverage on Sky or Now TV, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

Live stream the 2019 Ashes 2nd Test in Australia for FREE

Howzat!? The first Test as well as the rest of the 2019 Ashes series will be available to watch exclusively on free-to-air television via Channel Nine. The first ball of each day is set to played at around 8pm AEST in the evening - rain permitting, of course. You can also live stream the Test on the Nine Network's free 9Now web platform. The 9Now app is available to download for both iOS and Android devices from their respective app stores. Outside Australia for the cricket? For those wanting to watch the Channel Nine coverage when you're overseas, you'll need to go down the VPN route as above.

How to watch England vs Australia: live stream in India

If you're in India, Sony Six is the channel you'll need to find on your EPG if you're looking to watch the Test match cricket of the 2019 Ashes series. Those in the region hoping to stream on a computer or mobile device should head to Sony Liv. Play is set to start at 3.30pm New Dehli time.

How to live stream England vs Australia in North America

Cricket broadcaster for the USA and Canada Willow TV has the live rights for the 2019 Ashes series. That also means that subscribers can watch on their mobiles devices, too. The channel comes as part of numerous satellite and cable packages such as Dish and Sling and costs $9.99 per month (so much cheaper than what you'd pay in the UK, for example). To watch Willow TV when you're out of America and geo-blocked, our VPN workaround as described above should really do the trick. Play is set to start at the somewhat inconvenient time of 3am PT and 6AM ET.

How to get an Ashes 2nd Test live stream in New Zealand