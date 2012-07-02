WIN! A TomTom Go Live 1005 World

Get where you're going this summer with TomTom

We've teamed up with the good people at TomTom to offer TechRadar's UK readers the chance to win one of two TomTom GO LIVE 1005 WORLD sat navs worth £299 each!

Twitter functionality in the TomTom GO LIVE 1005 WORLD features an option to effortlessly tweet your destination to your friends with an estimated time of arrival.

The Twitter message is pre-set before you set off, so you can concentrate safely on the road without worrying about informing people when you're going to arrive.

What's more, new Search & Go LIVE Services - which include Expedia and TripAdvisor- give drivers access to online reviews and the best route to get there. This is the first time that online travel services and Twitter have been created specifically for a portable navigation device.

This competition is now closed. The winners are N Mitab and C Matthews.