Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 in Singapore: The best deals on tech & more

As with most other global sale events Black Friday didn't necessarily start out as such a big deal in Singapore until the world of online retail took off. Now it's one of the best chances all year to grab the latest tech at bargain prices.

With Amazon Singapore just launching, and the likes of Microsoft, Lenovo, Harvey Norman and many other great retailers participating in the sales, there'll be plenty of chances to get your hands on discounted laptops, smartphones, game consoles, headphones and just about everything in between.

With Christmas just around the corner, Black Friday 2019 is a great chance to stock up on tech gifts, for yourself and for others, so you're sure to get them delivered in time and you won't be spending nearly as much on them either.

Here at TechRadar, we're trawling through all the latest and greatest deals online and hand-picking the cream of the crop for you. So stay tuned to this page if you want to save on big ticket tech.

Black Friday 2019 deals

Gaming

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch | SG$69.09 (was SG$84.99 – save SG$15.90) Whether you're playing couch co-op, competitive online multiplayer, or even by yourself, there's no denying the fun of Mario Kart, and the latest version on Switch is a real blast. You can knock a bit off the price at Amazon at the moment.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Master Edition) for PS4 | SG$51.90 (was SG$99.99 – save SG$48.09) The latest Monster Hunter title, Monster Hunter World, as well as its Iceborne expansion are bundled together in the Master Edition for PS4. Save almost half-price from Amazon.

Nintendo Switch Lite | from SG$309 (was SG$SG$329 – save up to SG$20) Nintendo's recently launched portable-only version of the Nintendo Switch is more affordable and compact, making it perfect for someone wanting to take their gaming on the go for less. You can save a little bit on the console in a variety of colours already – Yellow, Turqoise, Grey, and the limited edition Zacian & Zamazenta version.

Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse | SG$41 (was SG$102 – save SG$61) Razer are known for their specialised gaming peripherals, and the DeathAdder Elite may just be its most ubiquitous product at this point. A favourite amongst FPS gamers looking for the ultimate in reliability and precision, without cluttering up the mouse with unnecessary extras, this is a must have for any aspiring gamer. Grab it now from Amazon.

Lenovo Legion Y540 15-inch gaming laptop (GTX 1660 Ti / i7 / 8GB / 256GB + 1TB) | SG$1,839 (was SG$2,299 – save SG$460) This Legion gaming laptop should hit the spot if you're not so keen on the more business- and creative-oriented models above. It comes loaded with an impressive 1TB HDD, 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, and a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of its own RAM. Use the code BLACKSNEAK at checkout to knock off the extra dosh on this portable gaming beast from Lenovo's store direct.



Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop | GTX1050Ti / i7 / 8GB / 128GB + 1TB | SG$1,109 (was SG$1,698 – save SG$589) Buying this gaming laptop from Amazon will take a solid 35% off the retail price, netting you an awesome set of specs for a real decent price. An Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti GPU will get you gaming in a hurry, and you can play it all on the 15,6-inch FHD display.

Laptops & 2-in-1s

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (i7 / 16GB / 512GB) | SG$2,124 (was SG$3,268 – save SG$1,144) Microsoft, like Lenovo, is putting on some sweet discounts for Black Friday, and you can score a variety of configurations of the Surface Laptop 2 on sale right now. The largest saving comes from choosing this particular configuration, and we think it's certainly worth it – Intel Core i7 CPU with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD makes for a very potent laptop. Check out our Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 review

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 | from SG$1,188 (save up to 35%) For designers, creatives and anyone seeking a portable and powerful computing solution, now's your chance to get a discounted Surface Pro 6 from Microsoft. All configurations are discounted, so you can save up to SG$1,230 if you go for the top model, plus, bundling it with a Type Cover and Surface Pen discounts the whole package even further.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2 (GTX 1650 / i5 / 8GB / 256GB) | from SG$2,207 (was SG$3,449 – save SG$1,212) This ultra portable powerhouse from Lenovo packs some serious punch. There are four configurations for you to choose from with the base model containing an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch display, and a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. Lenovo's current deal saves you big on the whole range of configurations, just be sure to enter the code BLACKSNEAK at checkout to get the full discount. Check out our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme review

HP Spectre x360 13-inch 2-in-1 (i5 / 8GB / 512GB) | SG$1,999 (was SG$2,499 – save SG$500) the HP Spectre x360 is giving Dell's XPS 13 a serious run for its money as one of TechRadar's favourite laptop lines. With a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 13.3-inch FHD touch display, this 2-in-1 comes packing enough to satisfy creatives and professionals alike.

Smartphones

Huawei Mate 20 6GB / 128GB | SG$498 (was SG$998 – save SG$500) Over half price off this awesome Huawei phablet is certainly a good score, even if it isn't the latest model. Packing a powerful triple Leica lens camera, an awesome 6.53-inch display, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, this will suit mobile gamers, photographers and everyday users alike. Check it out from Lazada.

OnePlus 7T 8GB / 256GB | SG$861 (was SG$1,388 - save SG$527) the OnePlus 7T features an awesome 6.55-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, super fast charging, a triple camera array to produce telephoto, wide-angle and night shots, and a whole lot of premium performance thanks to its 8GB of RAM and Snapdragon 855. Check it out at Banggood.

Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB | SG$699 (was SG$1,078 – save SG$379) Samsung's more affordable version of its flagship is still an absolute beast, sporting dual cameras, 128GB of storage, a sleek prism colour scheme, and almost everything that its bigger siblings have. Grab it on special at Lazada.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 256GB | SG$1,053 (was SG$1,598 – save SG$545) On the other end of the spectrum, Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Plus is an awesomely powerful and pretty phablet, packing 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a huge 4,300mAh battery and a specialised stylus for writing, drawing and triggering the camera remotely. Grab it from Lazada and save.

Audio

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones | SG$404 (was SG$549; save SG$145 The Sony WH-1000XM3 are still the best noise cancelling headphones on the market! These cans have outstanding noise-cancellation, amazing sound quality and a 30-hour battery life. Also coming with Alexa and Google Assistant, you can't go wrong with this purchase if you're in the market for some incredible headphones. Buy them in either Black or Silver from Harvey Norman.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones | SG$394 (was SG$499; save SG$105) Manoeuvre effortlessly with these comfortable wireless headphones from Bose. Enjoy up to 20 hours of listening, plus a quick charging support for when you're in a rush. There is also Google Assistance inbuilt so in just a press of a button, you could be replying to a message without even looking at your phone. The future is now with these impressive headphones. Available in either Black, Rose Gold or Silver from Amazon, although Rose Gold will cost you an extra SG$50.View Deal

Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7 headphones | SG$125.90 (was SG$500 – save SG$374) While they aren't wireless, the ATH-MSR7 offer the top-notch audio quality that Audio-Technica is known fo in an incredibly stylish package. A tasteful brown, silver and red colour combination makes these a seriously stylish pair of cans that pack a punch. Have a squiz at this deal at Lazada.

Klipsch T5 True Wireless earbuds | SG$262 (was SG$349 – save SG$87) Klipsch is known for its high-end audio, and with these fancy true wireless earbuds, you'll be able to take that crystal-clear audio with you on the go. You can save almost a hundred dollars on these bad boys from Amazon at the moment.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom | SG$68 (was SG$149 – save SG$81) Although there's been another version of this portable powerhouse of a bluetooth speaker released, the original Wonderboom from Ultimate Ears is still an awesome option for taking out and about with you thanks to its deceptively impressive sound and rugged housing.

JBL Control X Wireless Speakers | SG$399 (was SG$799 – save SG$400) Set yourself up with portable audio with these rugged, wireless speakers from JBL. Sporting an IPX5 splashproof rating and a battery for quick jaunts outdoors, these are a versatile pair of speakers at an insanely discounted price. Available in Black, White or Red.

Bose Home Speaker 300 | SG$275 (was SG$399 – save SG$124) Combing Bose's awesome audio quality with Google Assistant and other home smarts is a powerful pairing. The Bose Home Speaker 300 offers 360-degree sound, solid bass, and compatibility with a number of services like Apple AirPlay 2 and streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music. Available in Black or Silver from Amazon.

Jaybird Tarah wireless sports in-ears | SG$89 (was SG$145 – save SG$56) For a lightweight, yet rugged pair of wireless in-ears, Jaybird offers some of the best around, and the affordable Tarah are no exception. The IPX7 rating will protect your earbuds from sweat and rain, and a fast-charging 6-hour battery life will get your through any workout, but the best part is the uncompromising sound that you can equalise via the Jaybird app. Check them out at Amazon Singapore.

TVs & appliances

Panasonic TH-43FX600S 43-inch 4K Smart TV | SG$620 (was SG$1,099 – save SG$479) If you've been in the market for a 4K TV for a while but the price has held you back, you can save almost SG$500 on this Panasonic Smart TV from Amazon, so you best be jumping on it. We don't expect stock on this sweet deal to last, so get in quick.

Dyson V10 Absolute Cyclone Handstick Vacuum | SG$664 (was SG$999 – save SG$335) It's rare you'll see this big a saving on a Dyson vacuum, let alone such a recent model, so now's your chance to grab a real bargain and clean up your home in ease. Amazon's stocking the V10 Absolute for over 33% off, but you better hurry.

Kindle Paperwhite (8GB – international version) | SG$144 (was SG$206 – save SG$62) Although Amazon isn't yet stocking its own ereaders locally, you can score the international version of the awesome Kindle Paperwhite for a substantial discount right now. Take 30% off your new waterproof, lightweight, and thin ereader and enjoy your ebooks anywhere!

Philips 43PUT6002 43-inch 4K Ultra Slim LED TV | SG$568 (was SG$899 – save SG$331) This 43-inch Ultra Slim TV is already a great price considering its sporting a 4K resolution, but with an extra SG$331 knocked off the price, this is perfect for those looking into higher resolution viewing on a budget. Snap up this bargain from Harvey Norman while it lasts.

Philips 55OLED803 55-inch 4K OLED Android TV | SG$2,299 (was SG$4,999 – save SG$2,700) Harvey Norman Singapore is knocking thousands of dollars off these Philips 4K OLED Android TVs, so if you've waited this long to get the latest in visual fidelity, now's your chance! For only SG$1,000 more, you could get the 65-inch version (65OLED803) for SG$3,299, which is a huge saving of SG$4,700 of its original price!

Wearables

Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch | SG$328 (was SG$418; save SG$90) Snooze no more with the Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch. This watch provides coaching and is designed so you can personalise your workouts, with the watch guiding you through every move. In addition to this, the Fitbit Ionic is water resistant, making it easy to track every stroke, has 5 days (max) battery life, can store up to 300 songs and can make payments using its smart PayWay system. Live your best life with this nifty smart watch! The Ionic is available from Harvey Norman in Charcoal, Grey, or Blue.

The history of Black Friday sales

While it originated in the US, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a huge deal in Singapore, with the shopping craze slowly starting to build as the online retail world heats up.

The tradition of sales on Black Friday began in the ‘60s, when American retailers used to mark profits and losses in their ledgers in black and red ink respectively. Before the Christmas season kicked off, retailers tried to turn year-long losses into black-marked profits, thus kicking off the largest and most popular shopping trend of the year.

A single day that brings with it massive savings means that it’s also famous for shoppers battling one another, with each Black Friday bringing a new bunch of YouTube clips showing people fighting over flat-screen TVs.

But gone are the days of Black Friday doorbuster sales; while many retailers offer discounts in store, the culture of online shopping has caught up, meaning shoppers can beat the crowds and browse the bargains from home or, if the boss isn’t looking, from work.

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Originally Cyber Monday wasn't connected to the Black Friday sales and was introduced as recently as 2005. It was the day – after the spending spree of Black Friday had settled down – that people went, “Yikes! It’s nearly Christmas and I haven’t bought presents yet!”

Cyber Monday was launched as the day online retailers offered big savings to holiday shoppers. Where Black Friday focused mostly on consumer electronics, Cyber Monday catered to things like clothing and accessories.

But now there’s barely any difference to spot between the two. What is often advertised as a Black Friday sale starts well before the actual day arrives, then rolls over into Cyber Monday and, very often, beyond. The two sales have merged into what could be described as "Black Friday and Cyber Monday and the Week Before and After".

Why Black Friday and Cyber Monday matter

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have changed the way we shop in the run-up to Christmas, and they’ve had a massive effect on the retail industry, especially online.

For the shoppers, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales frenzy means a whole week or more of what appear to be good deals, but if you aren’t too careful, you could end up going overboard.

Black Friday. Cyber Monday. Broke Tuesday.November 27, 2017

If you’re savvy, though, and take advantage of TechRadar's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals monitoring, you really can save a lot of money on some of the hottest tech in town.

Black Friday 2019 FAQ: what it is, when it happens and where to get the best deals

Are Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales held in Singapore?

Most definitely. Black Friday may have started off as an American tradition, but it's become increasingly popular in Singapore over the last five years or so, with major retailers like Harvey Norman and Microsoft offering big bargains on a wide variety of products, with the sale usually extending well beyond Cyber Monday.

What and when is Black Friday?

Black Friday is the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving in the US. It’s the day when retailers offer big discounts to kick-start the holiday shopping season. Black Friday 2018 will be Friday, 23 November.

What and when is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the Monday immediately after Black Friday. Cyber Monday 2018 will be on Monday, 26 November.

What is Black Friday deals week?

It’s the week that includes Black Friday. Retailers are increasingly offering deals before and after Black Friday itself in an attempt to stand out from the crowd.

Are Black Friday deals real?

Yes, although in some cases the discounts have been negotiated well in advance with suppliers. As with any sales, you’ll see a mix of genuine bargains, discounted end-of-line stock and mysterious things found in the back of a warehouse somewhere.

Where can I find the best Black Friday deals?

Right here on TechRadar of course! We scour all the top retailers’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals so that you don’t have to – and we tell you whether the deals are worth getting excited about too. Whether it’s a 4K HDR OLED TV or an Xbox One controller, if it’s discounted we’ll have the details here.

How do I get the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 deals?

Know what you want, know what you can afford to spend and know the market: you’ll often spot retailers charging higher than usual prices in October so they can offer amazing discounts on Black Friday. Pay particular attention to real prices, not RRPs: TVs are particularly bad for this, with sets whose RRP is eleventy billion dollars routinely selling for a few hundred dollars.

It’s also a very good idea to be flexible: for example, if you fancy a Sony 4K TV then think about the features you want rather than a specific model number: the BRV123ABD54-88C-9218-B may not be discounted on Black Friday, but an almost identical set with the specification you want probably will be.

Can I get cashback on Black Friday deals?

Sometimes, yes. Your credit card may offer cashback on purchases, and some big brands often offer cashback even when you purchase from a retailer.

How can I stay safe on Black Friday?

Black Friday brings out the scammers as well as the sellers, so be wary of unsolicited emails or links to deals on social media, no matter how legitimate they look: anything asking for card details or login details may be a scam. Phishing sites do big business on Black Friday, so be extra suspicious – and if you’re on a PC, make sure your security software is up to date. Many security suites automatically block known scam sites.