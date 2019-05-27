ASUS’s new ZenBook Pro Duo integrates a huge touchscreen above the keyboard

Following on from last year's ZenBook Pro 15, which featured a productivity-inspiring touchscreen trackpad, Asus is doubling down on its unique approach with the newly-announced ZenBook Pro Duo (UX581). It features what Asus is calling the ScreenPad Plus, which is a secondary touch display that spans the entire width of the laptop's full-size keyboard.

Announced at Computex 2019, the ZenBook Pro Duo with ScreenPad Plus is an absolute beast within its gorgeous frame, sporting a 9th generation Intel Core i9 CPU, a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, Wi-Fi 6 capability, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD storage.

The ZenBook Pro Duo also packs a full set of I/O ports including a Thunderbolt 3-enabled USB Type-C port.

Its biggest highlight, however, is that it boasts not one, but two 4K screens: its main display is a 15.6-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) touchscreen OLED, while the resolution of its secondary 14-inch ScreenPad Plus display is also technically 4K (3840 x 1100), despite only having around half the vertical lines of the laptop's primary screen.

While the ScreenPad Plus can be used as a standard secondary Windows display, Asus's ScreenXpert control software offers users multiscreen window and app management tools, including App Switcher, ViewMax and App Navigator.

Along with its flagship Pro model, Asus also announced a smaller 14-inch ZenBook Duo (UX481) which features a lighter chassis 12.6-inch FHD ScreenPad Plus, Intel Core i7 CPU and GeForce MX250 GPU.

The regular ZenBook also gets an upgrade

Along with its show-stopping ZenBook Pro Duo range, Asus also announced upgrades to its standard ZenBook lineup, with new 13-, 14- and 15-inch models boasting second-generation ScreenPad 2.0 touchscreen trackpads.

Featuring a NanoEdge display with ultra-slim bezels (95% screen-to-body ratio), the ZenBook 13 (UX334), ZenBook 14 (UX434) and ZenBook 15 (UX534) laptops offer some mighty impressive specs, with the choice of up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs, GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics, 16GB RAM, ultrafast PCIe SSDs and gigabit-class Wi-Fi 5.

To celebrate Asus' 30th anniversary, a special ZenBook Edition 30 (UX334FL) will also be available in limited numbers, featuring a Pearl White finish and genuine Italian leather lid cover with matching accessory set. Standard models will be available in Royal Blue, with gold and rose gold accents.

At present, none of the laptops mentioned above have pricing or availability information, but we can expect Asus to make an official announcement in the coming weeks.