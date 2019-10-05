Apple may fix your busted iPhone 6S or iPhone 6S Plus for free

Apple has announced another of its official repair programs, this time for users with an iPhone 6S or iPhone 6S Plus that won't switch on. If Apple verifies that the problem is due to a faulty part, it'll fix the phone for free.

"Apple has determined that certain iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices may not power on due to a component that may fail," says Apple. "This issue only affects devices within a limited serial number range that were manufactured between October 2018 to August 2019."

You can head over to the support page Apple has set up to type in your device's serial number and see if you're eligible for a free fix. You'll find the serial number on the iPhone itself, and you can also find it by tapping General then About in the iOS Settings menu.

The usual Apple repair program rules apply: you can take eligible devices to an Apple Store, or an authorized Apple retailer, or send them to Apple in the mail. If there's more than one problem with the device, you might get charged for extra repairs.

Apple's 2015 flagship

You can no longer buy the iPhone 6S or iPhone 6S Plus direct from Apple – the phones first appeared back in 2015, introducing 3D Touch and a new rose gold color. They would be the last iPhones to have a headphone jack.

Now they join a growing list of Apple products covered by a repair program. In recent months we've seen Apple offer to repair cracking Apple Watch screens and unresponsive MacBook keyboards free of charge.

Apple certainly seems keen to take the leading role in repairs of its own devices, rather than leaving you to turn to your local repair shop – the iPhone 11 handsets will show an alert if you've had a screen repair done by anyone other than Apple.

Bear in mind that your iPhone 6S or iPhone 6S Plus is only covered for two years after the initial purchase by this program. If you've already fixed the issue out of your own pocket, Apple says it will refund the cash.

Via Gizmodo